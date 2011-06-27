Used 2007 Mazda 6 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
One Great Car
This is our first Mazda and it won't be our last. This car is great. Fit, finish, and quality are all exemplary. Though only a 4 cylinder it has ample power for merging and round town driving. Ease of maneuvering make this car fun to drive on the highway or in a parking lot. Very quiet interior and first rate materials abound. Hatchback model looks better than the sedan! Price versus features can not be beat by anyone and all the standard safety features make this a great family car.
Excellent Car, can't be beat for the $$
This is my 4th Mazda; out of those four this is my second Mazda 6. I opted out of my 2006 sedan and into a 2007 hatchback because I like the look of the hatchback better. After shopping other brands (from Nissan and Toyota, to Mercedes and BMW) I decided to stick with Mazda. It's simply a sporty looking car at a great price, loaded with options you would get nickel and dimed for on other brands. I couldn't be happier with Mazda #4. The Volcanic red looks great on the road. :-)
Wonderful Vehicle--Reliable & Fun
I bought my Mazda 6 in the Spring of 2007. It has been a wonderful auto; truly fun to drive while providing reliability and comfort. I have no complaints. The Japanese engineers thought it out carefully as to what a driver enjoys while building a solid all-around vehicle. The internal layout of the car is superb for its class!
Fantastic Car
I bought my Mazda 6 hatchback new in 2008. I did a lot of research on this car before deciding to buy it. It had everything I needed. Comfort is top notch. Performance is a 10. The touring trim level is very well put together. Between the hatch and the fold down seats it's amazing what you can fit in this car. I've owned many a Honda and Toyota... Reliability is as good as Honda or Toyota with better interiors. If you want "Vanilla" buy a Toyota. Personally, I'll take two scoops of "Zoom Zoom" over vanilla any day.
Seriously, get this car.
I got this car to replace my 15 mpg truck and am now getting over 30 mpg. A month before I got it, I never thought that I would ever be driving a Mazda, but I love my car. The handling is amazing, the 4 cyl still has enough oomph for me (I drive it hard). It looks good in any color that it's offered in. I have no complaints about this car. I love driving it. It isn't that expensive, you get over 30 mpg, it's a whole lot of fun to drive, it looks cool, it's safe. Mazda knocked this one outta the park.
Sponsored cars related to the 6
Related Used 2007 Mazda 6 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner