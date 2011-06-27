Used 2007 Mazda 6 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

One Great Car tim , 12/12/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is our first Mazda and it won't be our last. This car is great. Fit, finish, and quality are all exemplary. Though only a 4 cylinder it has ample power for merging and round town driving. Ease of maneuvering make this car fun to drive on the highway or in a parking lot. Very quiet interior and first rate materials abound. Hatchback model looks better than the sedan! Price versus features can not be beat by anyone and all the standard safety features make this a great family car. Report Abuse

Excellent Car, can't be beat for the $$ Jay , 10/29/2006 11 of 13 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Mazda; out of those four this is my second Mazda 6. I opted out of my 2006 sedan and into a 2007 hatchback because I like the look of the hatchback better. After shopping other brands (from Nissan and Toyota, to Mercedes and BMW) I decided to stick with Mazda. It's simply a sporty looking car at a great price, loaded with options you would get nickel and dimed for on other brands. I couldn't be happier with Mazda #4. The Volcanic red looks great on the road. :-) Report Abuse

Wonderful Vehicle--Reliable & Fun William , 03/05/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Mazda 6 in the Spring of 2007. It has been a wonderful auto; truly fun to drive while providing reliability and comfort. I have no complaints. The Japanese engineers thought it out carefully as to what a driver enjoys while building a solid all-around vehicle. The internal layout of the car is superb for its class! Report Abuse

Fantastic Car Charles , 01/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my Mazda 6 hatchback new in 2008. I did a lot of research on this car before deciding to buy it. It had everything I needed. Comfort is top notch. Performance is a 10. The touring trim level is very well put together. Between the hatch and the fold down seats it's amazing what you can fit in this car. I've owned many a Honda and Toyota... Reliability is as good as Honda or Toyota with better interiors. If you want "Vanilla" buy a Toyota. Personally, I'll take two scoops of "Zoom Zoom" over vanilla any day. Report Abuse