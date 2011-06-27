Used 1993 Mazda 323 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten! boon , 03/18/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Mazda 323 is a Perfect ten! Report Abuse

My Little car Canadian Grrl , 08/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my first car. Although I had some trouble with a bad waterpump, everything else is great. It could look a bit cooler. It handles great and the mileage is awesome. Report Abuse

My White 323 bbdoggies , 12/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have just loved driving it! It is zippy, economical(gas mileage) and I can really buzz around town in it! It is easy to drive and back up. It has been reasonably reliable. It is now nine years old and I have had some repairs on the alternator. I had problems with key locks in the hatch and doors. It performs well on the highway. There is lots of visibility with the window design. Report Abuse

Great, Dependable Car clarez , 12/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first new car purchase. My car will be 10 years old and runs like a new car. Requiring minimal repairs. I love my car! My only complaint is the driver's seat is too low to get in and out of the car comfortably. Report Abuse