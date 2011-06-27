  1. Home
Used 1991 Mazda 323 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque92 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm92 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower82 hp @ 5000 rpm82 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.
Measurements
Length163.6 in.163.6 in.
Curb weight2238 lbs.2238 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.54.3 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Niagara Silver Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Current Blue Metallic
  • Harbor Blue Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Clear White
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Harbor Blue Metallic
  • Niagara Silver Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Clear White
  • Blaze Red
  • Current Blue Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
