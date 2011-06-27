1991 Mazda 323 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,760
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mazda 323.
Most helpful consumer reviews
LUKE,04/14/2006
Bought it, 14 years old but only 40,000 miles. Have driven it for two years now, adding over 20,000 miles, with no problems whatsoever. Note I owned a 1992 model before which I drove for 11 years without a single breakdown (sold it because of transatlantic move); based on that experience I didn't hesitate when I had the chance to take over this 14-year old little reliable workhorse.
panos from Greece,01/05/2009
My family bought the car in 1991 as a family car. We got the 4door version Since then the vehicle has proved itself as a spacious, capable, dependable mover. We have traveled from Greece to Italy to Turkey with no concerns over its reliability, despite already counting 15 years and 250000+km on its odometer. Today even though it is no longer the main family car it surprises me with its relative economy, lively engine (though there are major oil leaks that demand regular oil checks), and large passenger and baggage spaces that even today's cars often lack. I even though of getting it from my fathers and turning it int 4WD with new engine.
Petesnova,01/27/2008
This car couldn't be beat for the price. Reliability was unbelievable, a very fun to drive daily car. Trips to Florida were fast and very cheap. Motor and transmission were driven to 424,000 kms. All I replaced was timing belt myself (2X) and the 3 piece exhaust was done a few times over. Yes I would buy a Mazda again.
Pugsly,02/13/2003
Car was purchased for the wife to use to and from work. Best highway milleage was 42 MPG. In town average 28 MPG. Always used reg.87 octane. Very few minor problems. Would make an excellent student's car, or use around the city, and save the main vehicle for hitting the road. I would not hesitate to take it on a 3000 mile, or more, trip.
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
