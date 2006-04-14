Used 1991 Mazda 323 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 323 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 323
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 323
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.56 Reviews
Report abuse
LUKE,04/14/2006
Bought it, 14 years old but only 40,000 miles. Have driven it for two years now, adding over 20,000 miles, with no problems whatsoever. Note I owned a 1992 model before which I drove for 11 years without a single breakdown (sold it because of transatlantic move); based on that experience I didn't hesitate when I had the chance to take over this 14-year old little reliable workhorse.