Used 2016 Mazda 3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Hatchback
i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,359*
Total Cash Price
$18,374
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,479*
Total Cash Price
$18,911
i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,119*
Total Cash Price
$13,948
i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,599*
Total Cash Price
$19,447
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,639*
Total Cash Price
$15,156
i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,319*
Total Cash Price
$15,960
i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,399*
Total Cash Price
$17,436
s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,439*
Total Cash Price
$16,497
i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,559*
Total Cash Price
$13,680
3 Sedan
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,559*
Total Cash Price
$13,680
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,999*
Total Cash Price
$13,412
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,639*
Total Cash Price
$18,509
s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,999*
Total Cash Price
$13,412
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,719*
Total Cash Price
$16,631
s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,959*
Total Cash Price
$17,704
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,719*
Total Cash Price
$16,631
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,679*
Total Cash Price
$14,217
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,359*
Total Cash Price
$15,021
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$1,939
|$1,463
|$864
|$430
|$2,608
|$7,305
|Repairs
|$525
|$608
|$711
|$833
|$971
|$3,648
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,021
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,245
|Financing
|$988
|$795
|$589
|$367
|$134
|$2,873
|Depreciation
|$4,748
|$1,866
|$1,641
|$1,455
|$1,306
|$11,016
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,531
|$7,169
|$6,314
|$5,668
|$7,676
|$38,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$1,995
|$1,506
|$890
|$443
|$2,685
|$7,518
|Repairs
|$540
|$626
|$732
|$857
|$1,000
|$3,755
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,282
|Financing
|$1,017
|$818
|$606
|$378
|$138
|$2,957
|Depreciation
|$4,887
|$1,920
|$1,689
|$1,497
|$1,344
|$11,338
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,868
|$7,379
|$6,499
|$5,833
|$7,900
|$39,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$1,472
|$1,111
|$656
|$327
|$1,980
|$5,545
|Repairs
|$398
|$462
|$540
|$632
|$737
|$2,770
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$945
|Financing
|$750
|$603
|$447
|$279
|$102
|$2,181
|Depreciation
|$3,605
|$1,416
|$1,246
|$1,104
|$991
|$8,363
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,754
|$5,442
|$4,793
|$4,302
|$5,827
|$29,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$2,052
|$1,549
|$915
|$455
|$2,761
|$7,731
|Repairs
|$555
|$644
|$753
|$882
|$1,028
|$3,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,080
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,318
|Financing
|$1,045
|$841
|$624
|$389
|$142
|$3,041
|Depreciation
|$5,026
|$1,975
|$1,737
|$1,540
|$1,382
|$11,659
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,482
|$1,525
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,205
|$7,588
|$6,683
|$5,999
|$8,124
|$40,599
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$956
|$4,512
|Maintenance
|$1,599
|$1,207
|$713
|$355
|$2,152
|$6,025
|Repairs
|$433
|$502
|$586
|$687
|$801
|$3,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,027
|Financing
|$815
|$655
|$486
|$303
|$111
|$2,370
|Depreciation
|$3,917
|$1,539
|$1,354
|$1,200
|$1,077
|$9,086
|Fuel
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,511
|$5,913
|$5,208
|$4,675
|$6,331
|$31,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback i Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$1,684
|$1,271
|$751
|$374
|$2,266
|$6,345
|Repairs
|$456
|$528
|$618
|$724
|$844
|$3,169
|Taxes & Fees
|$887
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,082
|Financing
|$858
|$690
|$512
|$319
|$117
|$2,495
|Depreciation
|$4,125
|$1,621
|$1,426
|$1,264
|$1,134
|$9,569
|Fuel
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,907
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,016
|$6,227
|$5,485
|$4,923
|$6,668
|$33,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback i Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$5,191
|Maintenance
|$1,840
|$1,388
|$820
|$408
|$2,475
|$6,932
|Repairs
|$498
|$577
|$675
|$790
|$922
|$3,462
|Taxes & Fees
|$969
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,182
|Financing
|$937
|$754
|$559
|$348
|$127
|$2,726
|Depreciation
|$4,506
|$1,771
|$1,557
|$1,381
|$1,239
|$10,453
|Fuel
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$6,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,942
|$6,803
|$5,992
|$5,378
|$7,284
|$36,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$4,911
|Maintenance
|$1,740
|$1,314
|$776
|$386
|$2,342
|$6,558
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$638
|$748
|$872
|$3,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$916
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,118
|Financing
|$887
|$713
|$529
|$330
|$121
|$2,579
|Depreciation
|$4,263
|$1,675
|$1,474
|$1,306
|$1,172
|$9,890
|Fuel
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$6,106
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,353
|$6,437
|$5,669
|$5,089
|$6,892
|$34,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Hatchback i Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$1,443
|$1,089
|$644
|$320
|$1,942
|$5,439
|Repairs
|$391
|$453
|$529
|$620
|$723
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$760
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$927
|Financing
|$735
|$592
|$439
|$273
|$100
|$2,139
|Depreciation
|$3,535
|$1,389
|$1,222
|$1,083
|$972
|$8,202
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,585
|$5,338
|$4,701
|$4,220
|$5,715
|$28,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$1,443
|$1,089
|$644
|$320
|$1,942
|$5,439
|Repairs
|$391
|$453
|$529
|$620
|$723
|$2,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$760
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$927
|Financing
|$735
|$592
|$439
|$273
|$100
|$2,139
|Depreciation
|$3,535
|$1,389
|$1,222
|$1,083
|$972
|$8,202
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,585
|$5,338
|$4,701
|$4,220
|$5,715
|$28,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,415
|$1,068
|$631
|$314
|$1,904
|$5,332
|Repairs
|$383
|$444
|$519
|$608
|$709
|$2,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$745
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$909
|Financing
|$721
|$580
|$430
|$268
|$98
|$2,097
|Depreciation
|$3,466
|$1,362
|$1,198
|$1,062
|$953
|$8,041
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,417
|$5,233
|$4,609
|$4,137
|$5,603
|$27,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$1,953
|$1,474
|$871
|$433
|$2,628
|$7,358
|Repairs
|$529
|$613
|$716
|$839
|$978
|$3,675
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,028
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,254
|Financing
|$995
|$800
|$593
|$370
|$135
|$2,894
|Depreciation
|$4,783
|$1,880
|$1,653
|$1,466
|$1,315
|$11,097
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,615
|$7,222
|$6,360
|$5,709
|$7,732
|$38,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan s Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,415
|$1,068
|$631
|$314
|$1,904
|$5,332
|Repairs
|$383
|$444
|$519
|$608
|$709
|$2,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$745
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$909
|Financing
|$721
|$580
|$430
|$268
|$98
|$2,097
|Depreciation
|$3,466
|$1,362
|$1,198
|$1,062
|$953
|$8,041
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,417
|$5,233
|$4,609
|$4,137
|$5,603
|$27,999
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,951
|Maintenance
|$1,755
|$1,324
|$782
|$389
|$2,361
|$6,612
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$754
|$879
|$3,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,127
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$533
|$332
|$122
|$2,600
|Depreciation
|$4,298
|$1,689
|$1,486
|$1,317
|$1,182
|$9,971
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,437
|$6,489
|$5,715
|$5,130
|$6,948
|$34,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$5,271
|Maintenance
|$1,868
|$1,410
|$833
|$414
|$2,513
|$7,038
|Repairs
|$506
|$586
|$685
|$803
|$936
|$3,515
|Taxes & Fees
|$983
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,200
|Financing
|$952
|$766
|$568
|$354
|$129
|$2,768
|Depreciation
|$4,575
|$1,798
|$1,581
|$1,402
|$1,258
|$10,614
|Fuel
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,552
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,110
|$6,908
|$6,084
|$5,461
|$7,396
|$36,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,951
|Maintenance
|$1,755
|$1,324
|$782
|$389
|$2,361
|$6,612
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$754
|$879
|$3,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,127
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$533
|$332
|$122
|$2,600
|Depreciation
|$4,298
|$1,689
|$1,486
|$1,317
|$1,182
|$9,971
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,437
|$6,489
|$5,715
|$5,130
|$6,948
|$34,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$4,233
|Maintenance
|$1,500
|$1,132
|$669
|$333
|$2,018
|$5,652
|Repairs
|$406
|$471
|$550
|$644
|$752
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$790
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$964
|Financing
|$764
|$615
|$456
|$284
|$104
|$2,223
|Depreciation
|$3,674
|$1,444
|$1,270
|$1,126
|$1,010
|$8,523
|Fuel
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,922
|$5,547
|$4,886
|$4,385
|$5,939
|$29,679
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 3 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,472
|Maintenance
|$1,585
|$1,196
|$707
|$352
|$2,132
|$5,972
|Repairs
|$429
|$497
|$581
|$681
|$794
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$834
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,018
|Financing
|$808
|$650
|$482
|$300
|$110
|$2,349
|Depreciation
|$3,882
|$1,525
|$1,342
|$1,189
|$1,067
|$9,006
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,178
|$5,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,427
|$5,861
|$5,162
|$4,633
|$6,275
|$31,359
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Mazda 3 in Virginia is:not available
