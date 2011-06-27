Used 2010 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awesome Mazda 3 2.5l.
Further update to my reviews below...now done 83k miles. I fixed the annoying squeak! It was 2 plastic clips under the headliner touching the rear window. I broke them off using a wall scraper. Apparently it was a random error at the factory that left them there after production. I now have a car that is better than when I bought it. WOOHOO. Still no issues at all, just flew through it's latest inspection no problems. I still think the design looks cool even against brand new cars...it doesn't look like a 7 year old design. An update to my review below now that it's got 75k miles. I have done 30k miles in 3 years and so far have had no issues at all with reliability. The car runs like it is brand new, the transmission is extremely smooth shifting. The interior still looks great and materials are holding up very well. All I have done is change 2 front tires, the oil and other fluids. The one thing that really bugs me though is a squeaky back shelf when it is cold outside. It is very very annoying and very loud and I cannot figure out how to stop it. Maybe it's a simple fix but I haven't figured it out. The drive in incredible - extemely responsive, very nimble handling and is quick when you want it to be. The tiptronic manual option is a real blast to use. I'd buy this car again if only for the squeaky shelf - but I plan on giving it to my kids in a couple of year as I think it will be a very safe first car. The car is 6 years old, but the design was ahead of the curve, so it still looks like a new car design. I bought the Mazda with 34k miles on the clock. It has all the bells and whistles...sat nav, bose, keyless entry, zenon, bucket seats etc. I have now done about 10,000 miles without a single issue. I hope to have this car for at least another 100k miles...perhaps pass it onto my kids when they are old enough to drive. It feels incredibly safe, very assured on the road and pretty sporty. It's no race car but it really handles well and has create torque when you put your foot down. I looked at all sorts of other cars firstÂ golf, accord, mini, jetter, passat, hyundai's etcÂ none came close to the reviews this gotÂ which is why I bought it.
Ran Like a Swiss Watch
This was my commuter car driving 60 miles per day until rear ended and totaled last week. The 2010 engine had good power for take-off and acceleration for a compact fuel efficient car. These cars are well balanced and handle well, especially when I replaced the front struts after 100,000 mi. You need to buy a $30 blue tooth adapter to plug into the stock sound system through the AUX port to use your smartphone but it works great. Replacing this car was difficult for the settlement I got. I wanted only another Mazda 3 or a Honda Civic. They both retain their after market values well. A low milage Civic fell in my lap so I am driving that now.
Great Compact Car
I purchased my Mazda3 Used with around 60k miles on it. I am about to pay it off and purchase a new vehicle but I got great use out of it both daily commute and road trips. It has about 170k miles on it and still runs great. A few issues arose with age but nothing serious and I will share those at the end. PROS: Great Gas Milage!!! Reasonably Roomy for such a small car. My last car was slightly bigger but did not have back doors and the back seat in that seemed way tighter than this one. Pretty Durable - I will go over the issues that arose with age but I never had any serious issues, breakdowns, etc. no expensive repairs were ever needed for this car. CONS: For some reason, the blind spots in this could be pretty brutal. In the first few years of ownership I inadvertently cut people off pretty bad when merging lanes. I just learned to be extra cautious and really leaning to look both in mirrors and turning my head when I am merging in traffic situations. It just seems where the seams between the front and back doors are in this car can really block your vision. My previous car was a 2 door with large windows (comparatively) so it may just be that I wasn't used to it. The ABS easily goes off if you are breaking during hitting a bump or pothole. Sometimes it affects breaking for days after this happens. The breaks get really loose when its triggered making you have to push really deep to stop. One time I even spent money to have it towed because I thought my breaks went out! It just goes back to normal over time for some reason. Issues: Once again, the car never needed extensive repairs but has slowly showed its age. Here are the issues that occurred and an estimate of when they happened. 100k miles - Motor Mount. Likely happened during hitting a pothole, was leaking and car began to vibrate a bit when operating. I never repaired it as it didn't cause serious issues. 120k miles - Rotors needed to be replaced. They got warped and car started vibrating at high speeds and during breaking. 120k Lost a tire during morning commute due to sensor valve stem going bad. Same issue happened again at 170k. For both the housing broke and the tire emptied while driving. No clue what caused this but it happened twice. I also cannot be sure these were OEM or not. 150k A/C stopped working. I thought freon was running out so I added some, did nothing. I have not gotten around to repairing this. 140k I think this is something to do with age, but dashboard mat has really lost its durability. I have had a small dog the entire time I have had this car, and she has always liked jumping up with her front paws, leaning onto the passenger dashboard. Within the past 8 months or so, her nails have really started to scratch this and leave big gouges in the dash mat which looks horrible. This might have to do with having no AC as it is much warmer in the car on hot summer days. This was never an issue until this year. Anyhow I really enjoyed this car and will soon be replacing it but I thought I would leave a review for how it has performed at higher milage. still runs great!
Fun Little Machine
My first two cars were rather large American sedans. A 2001 Chevy Impala and a 2005 Ford Taurus. I decided I wanted something smaller when I suddenly needed a new car in 2013 due to gas prices. I'd always been smitten with the Zoom-Zoom ethos of Mazda's and had liked the styling of the Mazda 3. I didn't have time to wait/search for the hatchback I really wanted, so I settled for a rental-fleet Mazda 3 i Sport. It has been an absolutely wonderful little car. Always starts up straight away. It's not a rocket, and you need to be generous with the throttle when merging/passing on highways, but it has more than enough pep. The handling is wonderful, fun and forgiving. It took me some time to get used to the amount of road feedback that comes through the 3's steering wheel, especially compared to the American boats I drove before. Bad weather handling is also great, especially for such a small, light sedan. The inside is a tad sparse, but everything fits well, and the front seats are comfortable. Getting 4 or 5 adults in the car at once, even if we're all average size, is a squeeze. It's not too bad for short trips around town, but it would not be fun for two guys over 5'10" to ride tandem on a trip of any length. The two things I really wish my car had are power door locks (but it did come with power windows, oddly enough) and cruise control (I will never again get a car without it after having had the displeasure of multiple between New york and New Orleans). That being said, it's a decent car for long trips, tire roar can be a bit loud over 55 mph, but turning up the radio helps. All in all, it's a wonderful little car, that's been great and very reliable so far.
It was good...until it wasn't
I bought my 2010 certified pre-owned Mazda 3 in 2012. It was top of the line with blue tooth, Bose audio, sun roof - all the fun gadgets. I had to get new brakes first year - not a big deal. In the Spring of 2016 my GPS screen went blank. Dealership said Mazda had discontinued that specific GPS model and it was going to cost 3k to replace the screen. I decided I could live without the system. Fast forward to December 2016 - I had just replaced my second battery in a year and decided something was majorly wrong with the car and had an electronic specialist car shop look at it. It took 2 weeks just to diagnose the problem because the computer system is so complicated and intertwined. Turns out a small but crucial part of the computer system had a major short and was draining the battery 2 amps - hence the battery replacement twice this year. Turns out the part will cost $3500 plus labor - over 5k to replace. Decided it wasn't worth pouring that kind of money in to a 2010 and will now sell for 3k while still owing 17K on the car. I now hate the car I once loved. Building a car so the electronic system is all one piece and cannot be easily repaired is a real hardship when the thing stops working. I will never buy a Mazda again.
