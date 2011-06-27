Used 2010 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

125 K diehard080 , 02/17/2015 s Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful When I purchased this car I believed that car's would continue to last longer as technology improved. Well, that does not appear to be the case and this is why it will be difficult to ever let go of my Mazda 3 GT. Many cars now seem to be built with inferior parts in crucial non visible areas that appear to be engineered for obsolescence. Often failing around 60-100k mi.-Expensive issues arise causing owners to think its normal and are swayed to buy new predicated on a need for new "safety tech" stuff they DONT NEED because all car MFGR.have the tech to build cars that can last far longer than 100k . Computers ( not all bad however) cost $ & fail at some point -often disabling a major organ of the car that is actually just fine - these computers can be the weak link in many cars causing " gremlins " taking time and $ to fix - ,ultimately making people worse drivers by letting them falsely think they dont need to pay attention or learn how to park, brake or ,steer ??! Whats really happening is the consumer is paying the auto companies to do R&D on your nickel for the inevitability of self driving cars-BUY AS FEW UNNECESSARY TECH GADGETS AS YOU CAN ! This 2010 Mazda GT was indeed a rare bird that will likely NEVER be seen again. It is a car- built to last and was sold right before all the tech stuff you dont need was foisted on the unsuspecting public and already computer addicted youth ,that now is automatically on ANY car at the top of the option spectrum. SAD -My GT -loaded leather,roof, BT, LED lights, alloys , sport susp, etc had no other systems that " intervened in braking, steering or taking over driver functions: Mazda had a well built 2.3 liter 4 cylinder 16 valve dohc that was being used in thier Mazda 3 prior to 2010. Mazda had already began developing their skyactive systems which were slated for launched in 2013 . They needed to spruce up the existing Mazda 3 and make it good enough to last until the skyactive line in 2013 - So Mazda decided to give it a few nice body tweaks, beefed up suspension, interior that rivals ANY car out there regardless of price ! Last but not least up the power, inexpensively using the same tested engine-,which means big big savings on r&d to increase power-They had the 2.3T in the mazdaspeed , but it lacked, reliability and silky smooth power delivery ! So to save $ they took the existing 2.3 in 2009 , bored it to 89mm and stroked to 100mm making that bad boy into a 2.5 ! pumping out about 17-20 more hp & torque , but even better - they made it literally indestructible. They took thier aluminum alloy block and married in 4340 steel molybdenum piston sleeves to reduce friction and deliver high-heat resistance - making this engines cooling fan seldom ever kick on . Since it was bored and stroked they upgraded to a forged steel crankshaft with 8 counterweights !!! There is a flexible joint between the crankshaft and the flywheel for resonances reduction at the middle and high revs (2,000-5,000 rpm) of the engine. The engine has two balance shafts driven through a gear directly by the crankshaft. Bottom end also received forged powder-coated-metal connecting rods and new aluminum pistons with graphite-coated skirts. !!! god damn !!!! Take that BMW/MBZ ! The engine has an aluminum alloy cylinder head with four valves per cylinder. On top of the head, there are two overhead camshafts driven by a maintenance-free timing chain equipped with an automatic chain tensioner. The valvetrain has shimless, mechanical bucket tappets (no hydraulic tappets). Intake valve lift is 9.1 mm; exhaust valve lift is 7.8 mm. The 2.5-liter engine is equipped with variable valve timing system for the intake valves only (Mazda's Sequential Valve Timing or S-VT system). Like the 2.3, the 2.5 has a plastic variable length intake manifold. The system name is the Variable Induction System or VIS. The VIS provides long ports layout for low revs and short for high engine revs. Those manipulations increase the pulsing effect of the airflow and draw more air into the cylinder for better efficiency and performance. The 2.5 engine has an electronically controlled sequential, multi-point fuel injection and ignition system with individual direct ignition coils. The exhaust gases go through a stainless steel exhaust manifold/header. This guy has no leak or seal issues, with proper maint & good oil 300k mi. is a walk in the park 4 this beast,-some valve/cam clatter at low rpm / idle solved by 91 octane + good fuel treatments like gumout regain or gumout all-in-one works 4 me- flush auto trans every 30k - don't hesitate 2 fix the little stuff cuz da big stuff iz solid. A car where the stars lined up and circumstances dictated the build of an unsuspecting perfect union of tech & good old fashioned use of top quality engine components- A 300k engine 4-certain- small issues like poor city mpg and early upshift on auto trans are minor issues easily remedied. A solid sleeper/Keeper !!! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tired of reviews from people who don't realize the full capability of the Mazda 3 S mazda2go , 10/10/2011 58 of 63 people found this review helpful I had been researching new cars under $25 grand for two close friends for almost the past two years. I had owned four new Mazda products in my life and had enjoyed each and every one of them. I had traded in my last Mazda, a 2000 Protégé ES, for my dream car which was the new 2005 Ford Mustang. Running errands on a day off during the workweek, I ran across a local Mazda dealership rotating their inventory on their lot. Someone was pulling a Crystal White Pearl Mica 3 S hatchback out of the showroom onto the lot. It caught my eye due to already having had the windows tinted. After finishing my errands, I headed back to the dealership and was approached by the sales lady while texting and sending pictures of the vehicle and window sticker to my friends. It was equipped with the Moonroof/Bose package as well as the 5-speed Sport Automatic transmission and had the black cloth interior. She talked me into taking it for a test drive even though I was not purchasing , only looking for my friends. needless to say, the test drive lasted over thirty minutes and consisted of various types of roads as well as taking it up on the interstate. As much as I had coveted my Ford Mustang, I was thoroughly impressed with the 2010 Mazda 3 S hatchback. So much so, that I left the lot in my new Mazda 3 S on September 8th of 2010. I have had my Mazda for over a year and waited until now, October 10, 2011 to write an accurate review. I have read many mixed reviews with, in my honest opinion, inaccurate information that I do want to clear up. First off, this is a COMPACT car. You need to sit in it, front and back to see if it is right size for you. There is no logical reason to try to put 10 pounds of lard in a 5 pound jar or to put a 12 foot tree in a room with an 8 foot high ceiling. Enough said. Second, it's not going to break the speed barrier. It has a 2.5 liter 152 cubic inch front wheel drive motor that only produces 167 horsepower@ 6000rpm and 168 foot pounds of torque @ 4000 rpm. Its a peppy 4-cylinder motor without a turbo. It will do 0-60 mph in approximately 7.5 to 8.5 seconds depending on having the manual or automatic transmission. If you "need" something quicker the MAZDASPEED 3 is the version for what you want with a turbocharged 2.3 liter 263 hp @5500 rpm with a 6-speed manual. Mazda has this covered for you. Do you really need something quicker? My 2005 Mustang with the 4.0 liter V6 with cold air intake got 17 mpg to 25 mpg and it was running around 225 horsepower at a curb weight of 3300 lbs. On the interstate my Mustang could keep up with a new 2010 Shelby Mustang at twice the price to it's owners dislike. This isn't the Autobahn, so once you are at highway speed a quicker 0-60 and higher top end is irrelevant. It has more than enough power to merge with traffic both on and off the interstate. On an emergency trip to our local vet hospital, I was more than impressed with not only it's speed, but also it's stability and handling. Third, gas mileage is rated at 22 mpg city and 29 mpg highway for the automatic that I have. I only commute approximately 8 miles each way daily to work and the majority of the time I take the twisty back road where the trip is more "enjoyable". I average 25 mpg. I have gotten as high as 32 mpg on a trip with both interstate as well as bumper to bumper traffic to nearby Pigeon Forge in the Great Smoky Mountains. Curb weight for the Mazda 3 S hatchback with automatic is 3105 pounds. I am quite happy with my gas mileage with my Mazda. You can drive it like a miser or drive it like you stole it. Either way, I enjoy the ride. Fourth, complaints over the size of the NAVIGATION screen. Although mine does not have navigation, the Tom Tom as well as the Garmin have the same size screen. Mazda just places it in the dash for less glare. I can't see justifying the cost where it is included in a package. Fifth, speaking of electronic features in my Mazda 3 S and many car magazine editors reviews of those features, I just have to say this, you are totally unaware of just what all this car will do for you and you have too many cars to drive at one time. With the Bluetooth feature, it synced up perfectly and easily with my iPhone 3GS. Controls on the left side of the steering wheel will not only answer and disconnect the call for you, but it can initialize a call by voice commands by speaking the number or by programming in your favorite numbers to call. You can also increase or decrease the volume of calls as well as the audio system here. Criticisms over the USB being an extra cost option, with the iPhone it connects thru the stereo via the Bluetooth feature sounding as if it was hardwired into the stereo. There is also a button on the left side of the steering wheel to scroll thru your favorite channel settings next to the volume button. Sixth, winter traction in snow with the factory tires. I read so many negative reviews, I figured that someone, especially someone that worked for an automotive magazine would know how to effectively drive in the snow. Due to having 17 inch tires, snow tires in that size were not an option so I purchased a set of low profile tire chains for under $100. Needless to say, I did practice installing them so that I would be ready in case I needed them, which I do recommend. I did not have to use them when driving in 4 to 6 inches of snow. If you drive according to the weather and road conditions, you should have no problems getting to your destination in the Mazda 3. Report Abuse

Continue to love my car DJ , 05/04/2016 s Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I am the original and only owner of this car, which I bought in the summer of 2010. I wanted a car that was somewhat "pimped out" (reference to the MTV show, Pimp My Ride) from the factory and was fun to drive without being priced higher than the middle $20K. After looking at and test driving various sporty (and affordable) cars, the Mazda's interior, handling, reliability record, and it being fun to drive won me over. I use the car mostly to commute to and from work and it makes the commute much more enjoyable than when I was driving my previous car (Honda Civic). My Mazda handles well; has a tight turning radius that makes it easy to park (or do a U-turn); can more than handle two bags of golf clubs, two backpacks, and two large suitcases (when a rear seat is down); has really comfortable seats and reliable bluetooth; and gives me good feedback regarding my average miles per gallon. My maintenance costs have been great. I am shorter than average and the driver's seat easily adjusts for me as well as my husband who is average height. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

30K mile UPDATE- diehard080 , 10/12/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have revirewed my 2008 versus this 2010 and already have concluded it just that much better. I will focus on the passing of time,servicing and performance continuity. I replaced the Avid-Yoko's which I found on the harsh side like the previous 08-09 suspension set-ups but slightly more ameinable to all-around driving with a bias towards all-out sports car tuned firmness. I installed Bridestones new Pole Position S-04's and even though the overall tire is heavier at 70-90mph this car is silent and super-stable at 85 I'm turning 2900 rpms and its not even breathing hard -this damn 2.5 wants to be ridden to 120+ and sprout wings. Everyting else is tight and right ! Just oil/filter and gas . Report Abuse