Used 2008 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car for the money. Fun to drive. Davie Boy , 07/10/2015 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have a 2009 mazda 3i touring with 2.0 liter engine, 5-speed stick and 17" alloy wheels. I bought it new in 2009 and have been its only driver for 6 years and 90,000 miles. I like this car a lot. It's a great value. Heres the lowdown: THE GOOD: 1. Good gas mileage 2. Great steering 3. Great brakes 4. Roomy feel for an economy car 5. 2.0L motor has adequate power. 6. The suspension, steering and breaking are what make this car fun to drive. 7. Very Reliable THE BAD: 1. Noisy at highway speeds (wind, tire noise, engine) 2. Underpowered A/C in Florida heat. 3. Gasoline Cap is on the wrong side 4. Steering wheel hides the temperature gauge on the dash. 5. No real-time mpg readout on the dash / no bluetooth My 2009 was assembled in Japan and I was sorry to hear the 2015 model is assembled in Mexico. I have quality concerns about this so I plan to drive my Japanese 3i another 3 years before deciding whether to replacing it with another 3i. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Believe the reviews! EW , 01/04/2008 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I never thought I'd write an online review, but I simply had to come back and confirm that this car is indeed every bit as good as people say. I needed to get a new car and heavily researched the Mazda3 in addition to the Honda Civic Si, Honda Accord Coupe, Mitsubishi Lancer, Subaru Impreza WRX and BMW 328. As you can tell, price was not so much of a issue for me as getting a car I really liked. I was worried that the Mazda3 was underpowered and too "economy" (i.e. cheap and mundane) for my tastes, but after driving all of the cars mentioned above I was left with little doubts. Without exaggeration, this car drives and handles like a BMW. I could not be happier with the purchase.

So wonderful I bought another one teamsc10190 , 03/01/2015 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I had a 2006 Mazda 3 SGT that was my favorite car I'd owned since the early '70's. I decided late in 2009 that I needed to have another one but the second generation 3 was already at Mazda dealerships, sporting a vapid grin that I hated. I needed to find another first generation 3. The search for a SGT variant took me four years to find a low mileage pristine example CA car. When a 5-sp manual, White Pearl with navigation surfaced I pounced on it. It was well worth the effort and the wait. This car consistently delivers in smiles per mile. With the third generation 3, Mazda recovered the sexy face in a more capable and complete package that will be on my short list in the future. Four years down the road, I'm still a fan. Mazda produces the best unsung cars in the marketplace. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Beware of this Car George R. , 07/09/2015 s Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 19 of 25 people found this review helpful Mazda claims they are a different type of car company but as I am dealing with an issue they have revealed they are no different than GM or any other big car company. I lost my power steering a month ago while driving on the highway. When I returned home to find out if anyone else had experienced this problem I was surprised to see that my supposedly very reliable Mazda 3 had major problems with power steering issues. There was a recall back in 2010 for this problem. When I called Mazda customer support to report this issue I was told my car (I am the 2nd owner) was recalled and repaired back in November of 2010. When I mentioned to them that this repair obviously failed again they said they were not responsible to do this repair a 2nd time as per government guidelines. When I asked them if they had replaced the power steering pump and assorted pieces with upgraded pieces that insured this would not happen again they said this was the case. I mentioned to them this was my second Mazda and I would hope they would do something for me since this was obviously something they were aware of. They said they could do nothing for me. When I continued to argue my case with them, they suggested I bring my car to my local Mazda dealer to confirm the issue (The dealer did so $120 later for diagnosis, $1,293.00 for the repair). They mentioned to me they do have a "Out of Warranty" policy for some repairs but made no promises. When they finally called back after 2 weeks, they reiterated they could do nothing for me despite confirmation that the repair done back in 2010 reoccurred with the new parts. I then asked them to reimburse me for the diagnosis since they requested I have it done. They again said no. Great customer service! Needless to say I will never purchase another Mazda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value