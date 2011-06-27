  1. Home
Used 2007 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.7
99 reviews
Great fun car for the money

CK, 11/08/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bam! Mazda has kicked it up a few notches in the compact car segment. The car is everything I expected and more. After taking it for a test drive, I knew I had made a right choice in purchasing the 3. The list of features in the fully loaded GT is something you would normally find in cars retailing for more than $30K. I got mine in true red and it looks great. The engine is quick for a car in this class. Not the old 4 bangers of the past. Overall just a fun car to drive.

Fantastic first car or commuter

braydenm, 04/20/2015
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used, with about 80,000km. I drive cars pretty hard, and put a lot of miles on as I do about 600km a week commuting. This car has served me well, I kept it for 4 years and in that time racked up over 115,000km. Never had a single thing break on me, despite abuse. Most reliable car I've owned. The car is an absolute joy to drive, feels so much better than all its competitors in the same class and looks better too. The 5 door hatch is incredibly practical and with the 2.3i4 its surprisingly peppy. Great car overall, I'd definitely buy another.

Really Decent little Car

Ryan, 01/01/2016
s Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car started out as my wife's for the first 75 K miles, I then inherited it for my job in which I put on about 4 thousand miles per month. I have a new Ram 1500 hemi - which is awesome but does not compare in the mileage department !! Ok - so I have owned numerous 5.0 Mustangs, 3 mid-nineties Z28 Camaro's, and a 2001 Corvette. Initially this was a psychological downgrade - but after a few months and a few upgrades such as Bilstein's X 4, ZR rated tires in the summer, and Michelin winter tires in the winter - I have been extremely satisfied with this little sucker. I'm now at 128 K for mileage and no real issues. Ok - so the engine light is on for the famous gas cap vacuum leak - so I just let it be like that for now. I've changed the tranny oil out for Amsoil and do regular synthetic oil changes at 10 thousand miles like clockwork. I did notice that somewhere between 4500 and 5000 miles - it sucks back just over a half a liter of oil. I top it off and its good until I do the change. I have also tried about 5 different brands of oil and it does it with all of them. The engine sounds great still, no unusual engine noise whatsoever. It has really decent power for a 4-cyl and the economy is also decent. I do not baby this car in any way and it just keeps on pluggin away. I get about 33 mpg on the hwy and 27 in town - so averages about 30 mpg. I have to say this car handles like its on rails with my upgrades and is actually fun to drive. I'm thinking about what I will buy next, but have decided I'm just going to see how long this little guy lasts. I swear I'll drive it to 300 k if it makes it. This thing still feels tight with not rattles or weird noises, despite being on rough gravel roads often enough. Things that I feel could have been improved on from factory involve the paint (seems a little thin and easy to chip), seats aren't super comfortable - but I do spend 4 or 5 hrs in it a day more often than not. The tires do wear prematurely on the inside due to the camber, which is something that requires monitoring and prompt tire rotation. The engine has more than enough power for routine daily use in town or on the big road. The transmission shifts nice and seem to remain nice and tight even will into the 100,000 mile mark. I have had no issues with any other components. I just wish my wife would have bought a black one (instead of purple) - lol. Keep up the good work Mazda and i'll honestly consider another 3 when the time comes !!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
3 is happyness

silvermzda3, 10/20/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for 2 months and a little over 4k miles and I am like a little kid every time I get to drive somewhere, even work. I wanted a GTI, but it was a little too pricey; tried the Rabbit, and was disappointed after the GTI. Found a wonderful compromise in the 3 that gave me a solid, beautiful car with zoom zoom, and a better reliability record. I have since driven a Civic EX and am I ever glad I got the Mazda. Available power is not over the top, but is more than adequate for spirited driving. The gas mileage suffers when you zoom, and its worth it. I love to drive and this car feeds that desire.

Why buy more?

FLL, 09/07/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Maybe I'm the industry's worst nightmare. Their strategy is to get people to move UP the price/prestige ladder, not down. As a cash buyer I cross shopped G35, IS250, 325i because they should have been my next "step" from a current Maxima. Those cars are certainly nicer than the 3 in some ways but definitely NOT $15-20K nicer. It is well balanced, composed, and offers a great compromise between ride and "connectedness". The ergonomics are intuitive and controls are well placed. Throttle response with the 5A is better than any other 4 cylinder/auto combination I can recall. This is an honest vehicle not trying to masquerade as something it isn't. Well done Mazda!

