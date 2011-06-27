Used 2005 Maybach 57 Sedan Consumer Reviews
stunning
My first trip was from Redlands, Ca to Las Vegas Nevada after deciding I would drive it seemed the car grew on to me like my s600 but in a larger version. It was truely an experience; after the trip home the only work incurred to the vehicle was some good bug remover for the collection of bugs on the front end and a refill of waters and sodas to the fridge. It is most truely the flagship vehicle known to both man and Mercedes .The Maybach serves to be quite the coach with its asserting power of the V12 and ammenities to the executive or entertainer on the go it truly is great from its power and to its design.
Maybach 57
I have owned this car for nearly two years and it still performs as it did out of the showroom. Excellent acceleration, excellent handling (for a 6000 pound, 20 foot long vehicle). It cruises the highway at over 100 mph with no wafting. It feels as solid as a rock at any speed. It is the best luxury sedan in the world.
Muzz's Maybach - Best Luxury Car known to man
If you can afford it buy it, not the purchase price the ownership price. I have owned a 2005 fully loaded Maybach 57 since 7/2014 and I am parting ways with it today 8/31/2016. The car was mostly reliable, however when issues did occur do not be surprised with bills exceeding $5,000.00. A new alternator is $11,000.00 just the price NOT including installation. I used this car mostly for business purposes and closing deals on my business ventures, this car consistently blew executives and high net worth individuals away with its amenities dispute the age of the vehicle. Very high technology considering the year, however electronics were buggy during my ownership period. I would have several error codes and lights and then after some driving they would disappear but then randomly reappear mid-drive. Being driven in the vehicle provides a heaven on Earth sense of opulence unmatched by any other experience I have had. Beware of insurance, very expensive to own, operate and insure this vehicle. All in all I highly recommend this vehicle, stay ahead of the maintenance as I did during my ownership, baby the car and it will keep you cocooned in his luxurious trim. Have deep pockets for the upkeep and insurance costs, find a Mercedes expert outside of the dealership which will charge you triple the amount as a reasonable mechanic who knows what he or she is doing. I quickly stopped going to the stealership and opted for finding a Mercedes guru to take care of my vehicle. Today is one of the saddest days in vehicle ownership for me...I have to say goodbye, wife is pregnant with our first child and I simply have too many high end vehicles, this being the oldest I made the strategic decision to part ways... Goodbye Maybach, I will be repurchasing again within 5 years!!
