- Indulgent in its luxurious indulgence
- constructed like a leather-lined bank vault
- custom-tailored exclusivity
- comfortable ride
- supremely refined engines.
|S 4dr Sedan
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|10 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|620 hp @ 4800 rpm
|4dr Sedan
5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|10 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|543 hp @ 5250 rpm
How much should I pay for a 2012 Maybach 57?
The least-expensive 2012 Maybach 57 is the 2012 Maybach 57 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $379,050.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $418,950
- 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $379,050
The Used 2012 Maybach 57 is offered in the following submodels: 57 Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A), and 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A).
