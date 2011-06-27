2004 Maserati Spyder Review
Pros & Cons
- Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, optional F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
- A somewhat less well-known and less easily identifiable cousin of Ferrari.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$11,015 - $21,663
Edmunds' Expert Review
A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.
2004 Highlights
No major changes this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Maserati Spyder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jeff,01/02/2005
I bought my Maserati Spyder Cambiocorsa in May of 2004. The car is a light metallic blue with a light tan and navy interior. The car is fully optioned. The interior is the best looking interior of any car I have ever been in. Leather is everywhere and it is of the highest quality. While ferrari does own maserati they are very different cars. This car is a GT car, smoother ride and without the wild looks of a ferrari but it still gets tons of attention. It is in the same price range as the SL500 but much rarer and faster. Do not get the nav system it is almost useless, barely showing any information. The paddle shifters are amazing, though the 6 speed manual is very smooth too.
Francie,12/05/2004
I got the very first Maserati Spyder delivered by Ferrari of Washington when the new model came out. I traded in my first, silver Maserati with a black interior, for a black Spyder with a tan interior. I have driven it on the road and on the racetrack, it is totally responsive to all commands in both situations. This car is tight, smooth, powerful, fast, and beautiful.
NJDevil,09/07/2004
This car is a Ferrari in a Maserati body. The car handles great. I took it through an autocross, and it ate it up.It outhandled my friend's Ferrari 360.The interior is classic Italian, beautifully stitched leather covers the entire interior. The seats hug you and hold you in place for when you are at those high speeds.Also like an Italian sports car, all of the power is in the higher RPM's. If you are in the city or just cruising along, keep the car in the "normal" mode; as this gives you a softer ride and normal shifting. If you want to open it up, put it in "Sport" mode and push the pedal all the way to the floor and watch this baby perform.FYI-This en
West8,12/04/2004
After owning several comparable cars in the past the Maserati Spyder holds its own with preformance and style. It's great to drive a car that is unique and not typically seen on the road. Now my Porche spends much more time in the garage. The only problem I have found is in the design of the soft top. When the lid is up there is an over the shoulder blind spot that creates a problem. But who cares...when is the lid up anyway? Other than that, this car is well worth the price tag.
Features & Specs
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
