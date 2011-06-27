I bought my Maserati Spyder Cambiocorsa in May of 2004. The car is a light metallic blue with a light tan and navy interior. The car is fully optioned. The interior is the best looking interior of any car I have ever been in. Leather is everywhere and it is of the highest quality. While ferrari does own maserati they are very different cars. This car is a GT car, smoother ride and without the wild looks of a ferrari but it still gets tons of attention. It is in the same price range as the SL500 but much rarer and faster. Do not get the nav system it is almost useless, barely showing any information. The paddle shifters are amazing, though the 6 speed manual is very smooth too.

Read more