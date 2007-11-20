Used 2002 Maserati Spyder for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 11,385 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,900
Consumer Reviews for the Maserati Spyder
mike mansour,11/20/2007
I purchased my Spyder used in august of 2005 and it has been my daily driver ever since. The thrust of the V8 is incredible and the sound is very satisfying. The electric top neatly stows in within seconds. I previously owned a 2002 BMW M3 convertible, and their is no comparison. My M3 struggled in winter driving as I live in Minnesota, but the skyhook suspension on the Maserati makes winter driving suprisingly pleasant, I have driven this car through the 2 winters without a problem. The customer service could be better with Maserati, my car has had numerous problems with the windshield wiper motor, and needed to be replaced, but thats it, great car would highly recommend.
- 2019 X2