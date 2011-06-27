  1. Home
2003 Maserati Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, the option of an F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
  • Potential for price gouging due to supply-versus-demand scenario, F1 shifter could be more refined.
List Price Estimate
$9,931 - $20,449
Edmunds' Expert Review

A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.

2003 Highlights

Nothing new for the Spyder's sophomore year.

Consumer reviews

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent Automobile--Prefered over Z8
S. Ricardo,06/08/2003
I own a Z8 and a Cambiocorsa, and the Maserati is the winner by far. Much more responsive, powerful, and agile. I love driving around town and watching people stare at this beautiful car. It is very fun waiting at a red light and challenging people to a race by reving it's massive engine. Scared a couple people off even while going slow. A+, EXCELLENT AUTO--HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
FAST AND FUN
Marco Maserati,10/27/2008
The car is very exciting, from starting it up to parking it in your driveway. The look and feel of this vehicle is elegant yet very sporty. This car makes me feel great and the sound of this beast is awsome. This car does nothing but make me smile :) HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
Maserati Spyder Cambiocorsa
Ernesto,07/21/2003
I find the car exciting. I own a Ferrari Testarossa too, and I enjoy both cars with equal enthusiasm, however I love the F1 gear shift. The car handle very well and I do not regret buying it. Good job Ferrari and Maserati.
pure exhiliration
timmy19,09/13/2003
my little baby is so so beautiful and so powerful. it is such an eye-catcher on the road. true pure exhilration. the only negative is a difficult-to-use and disppointing stereo system (the buttons.....can't fast forward....). once the song is on, the sound is excellent though.
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
More about the 2003 Maserati Spyder

Used 2003 Maserati Spyder Overview

The Used 2003 Maserati Spyder is offered in the following submodels: Spyder Convertible. Available styles include Cambiocorsa 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6AM), and GT 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6M).

