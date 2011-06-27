2003 Maserati Spyder Review
Pros & Cons
- Italian looks and personality for under $100,000, the option of an F1-style transmission, comfortable cockpit, a healthy warranty.
- Potential for price gouging due to supply-versus-demand scenario, F1 shifter could be more refined.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$9,931 - $20,449
Used Spyder for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A compelling combination of performance and luxury at a "bargain" price -- at least in the world of exotics.
2003 Highlights
Nothing new for the Spyder's sophomore year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Maserati Spyder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
S. Ricardo,06/08/2003
I own a Z8 and a Cambiocorsa, and the Maserati is the winner by far. Much more responsive, powerful, and agile. I love driving around town and watching people stare at this beautiful car. It is very fun waiting at a red light and challenging people to a race by reving it's massive engine. Scared a couple people off even while going slow. A+, EXCELLENT AUTO--HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
Marco Maserati,10/27/2008
The car is very exciting, from starting it up to parking it in your driveway. The look and feel of this vehicle is elegant yet very sporty. This car makes me feel great and the sound of this beast is awsome. This car does nothing but make me smile :) HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
Ernesto,07/21/2003
I find the car exciting. I own a Ferrari Testarossa too, and I enjoy both cars with equal enthusiasm, however I love the F1 gear shift. The car handle very well and I do not regret buying it. Good job Ferrari and Maserati.
timmy19,09/13/2003
my little baby is so so beautiful and so powerful. it is such an eye-catcher on the road. true pure exhilration. the only negative is a difficult-to-use and disppointing stereo system (the buttons.....can't fast forward....). once the song is on, the sound is excellent though.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Maserati Spyder features & specs
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 15 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
390 hp @ 7000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Spyder
Related Used 2003 Maserati Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible