Used 2016 Maserati Ghibli Sedan Consumer Reviews

A Head Turner Guru , 08/12/2016 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Once you have test driven, you are seduced into buying/leasing the car. It is pure joy driving this car. I sometimes drive the car with the sound system off just to hear the the marvelous exhaust sound. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Italian style & luxury surpasses the Germans Dan , 04/01/2017 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful The car is fast, luxurious, stylish and is an eye catcher that Germans cannot compete with. The engine is Ferrari and sounds fantastic! This is a wonderful car and feels like you are actually driving with passion! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun to drive! satch , 04/22/2016 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 34 of 43 people found this review helpful If you are thinking about Mercedes, Audi or BMW, etc, price range of $70k-100K, and wants a fun to drive sports sedan, then you got to consider Ghibli. exhaust is loud(louder than Porsche 911), twin turbo V6(good gas mileage for sports car), it is fun to drive. !!! I highly recommend to test drive it. Most dealer will give you great leasing options. base model usually starts with $500/ month for 3 year lease. I owned Audi A4 and A6 before, this car is more beautiful, and fast! Head turner as well. Swooping Italian design, front grille with large Trident symbol gives it aggressive look. If you want the high tech gadget car and comfortable seat for 5 with leg room, then its not for you. This definitely is Italian sports car with 5 seats for $70k.!!! Only negative is, auto insurance and maintenance fees are higher than other car in same price range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Maserati Ghibli S Duane Lyons , 12/10/2019 S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Best used car bang for the buck in this class. Amazing car for the money if purchased used. Very stylish and comfortable. Very nice ride, braking, sound and steering. Try "Sport Mode" and enjoy the sound like no others in this class. No complaints from me. The Servicing at Maserati dealers is expensive. No worries. Just go to your local foreign car mechanic and save big. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value