Used 2007 Lotus Exige Coupe Consumer Reviews

EXIGE S - PURE RACER "Mr Lotus" , 07/30/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My 2d season with the '07 (1st year) Exige S. This is a pure race car on or off the track and is built around acceleration, handling and braking - it is arguably the best handling car on the road. This is why a strong driver who knows the car's capabilities can win over other high end cars both American and European. It must be understood that to arrive at the final equation of this car's performance there entailed certain cons built-in. But you must maximize the car's capabilities to overcome its modest top-end when competing with other racers. And get a Valentine 1 or be prepared to get multiple tickets or -- be prepared to ditch the 5.0 as the ol' chap found out last night - not rec.

The most fun on four wheels AZExigeS , 06/18/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The 2007 Lotus Exige S is very quick and handles like its on rails. The only other car I want is a Pagani Zonda. My comments: do NOT buy this car if you want luxury. There is hardly anything inside except bare aluminum. Buy a Cayman S instead. DO buy this car if you are a real enthusiast and intend to take it to the race track on the weekends. This is a race car built by a company with Formula One heritage.