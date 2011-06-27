Vehicle overview

Adding comfort and convenience to a sports car is never an easy task. It's considerably more difficult when applied to Lotus, a niche automaker that turns out some of the most entertaining yet punishing and impractical cars ever made. The 2011 Lotus Evora sets out to do just that by offering more room and refinement without sacrificing too much athleticism in the process.

Though it can hardly be considered spacious, the Evora is considerably larger inside and out than its Elise and Exige counterparts. It also costs about $12,000 more, but for the money you get two rear seats and a much nicer interior. All this makes the Evora the only midengine four-seater on the road, but just barely, because those rear seats are incredibly small.

All of the Evora's added niceties also come at the expense of weight, as this car weighs 50 percent more than the Elise. But at around 3,000 pounds, the Evora is certainly no porker. To deal with the added tonnage, a Toyota V6 replaces the Toyota inline-4 seen in the rest of the current Lotus line. This year, Lotus also goes a step further with the V6 by supercharging it for the new Evora S, and there's an optional automatic transmission as well.

At the end of the day, the 2011 Lotus Evora can keep up with its Elise and Exige stablemates just fine. And it accomplishes this feat with a much quieter cabin and a more comfortable ride quality. If you disregard the rear seats (and really, you should: they're terrible) the Evora's closest competitors all hail from Porsche.

Despite only being offered with two seats, the 2011 Porsche Cayman's midengine layout, exceptional handling and price make it the most obvious alternative. Should you need four actually usable seats, the 2011 BMW M3 offers incredible performance and handling, with an impressive amount of practicality as well. None of these are as engaging as the Evora, though, and with new 2+2 models from Lotus on the horizon, this level of driver engagement might be in jeopardy. We'd suggest acting sooner rather than later if a Lotus Evora is on your wish list.