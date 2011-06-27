Vehicle overview

In recent years, Lotus has become synonymous with narrowly focused sports cars that are big on performance and miniscule in size. Comfort and convenience play second fiddle to handling and acceleration. Not surprisingly, the company's cars have had fairly limited appeal. All that looks to change, however, with the introduction of the 2010 Lotus Evora -- the company's kindler, gentler version of the all-out track-tuned Elise and Exige.

The Evora is bigger than the Elise, but that's like comparing subatomic particles -- both are tiny compared to your typical passenger car. Still, the Evora measures 5 inches wider, 4 inches taller and 22 inches longer than the Elise. For the added size, the Evora gains two rear seats, a roomier (though hardly spacious) cabin and a mid-mounted (and Toyota-built) V6 engine. It should be noted, though, that the rear seats are still really small. How small? Well, have you seen a Porsche 911's rear seats? The Evora's are worse.

Still, the Evora's larger dimensions and added comfort and convenience make this the first Lotus you won't mind driving every day. A larger door opening and narrower side sill makes getting in or out of the cockpit much more graceful, and the cabin receives a healthy dose of luxury. Leather and carpeting cover the hard plastics and bare metal found in the Elise and the cabin has an upscale, modern appearance. Even power steering (!) is included.

But don't think that this Lotus has gone soft. Lotus says the Evora's new extruded aluminum chassis is 60 percent more rigid than the one it uses for the already unyielding Elise and Exige. This allows for a more compliant suspension without sacrificing too much in the way of performance. To quote Julia Roberts in "Pretty Woman" (also referring to a Lotus), "This baby handles like she's on rails." The 2010 Lotus Evora can change direction in the blink of an eye, all while relaying plenty of feedback through the steering wheel, pedals and seats. Acceleration and braking are also worthy of praise, registering Elise-like performance numbers despite being more than 1,000 pounds heavier.

As the world's only midengine four-seat sports car, competition is understandably sparse. Considering the Evora's lack of rear-seat space, a Porsche 911 immediately comes to mind as a more mainstream choice, though it's not as nimble and certainly more expensive. The similarly priced (yet two-seater only) Porsche Cayman S is another enticing choice. For something with truly usable rear seats, the only option currently available is the much larger Porsche Panamera four-door super sport sedan, which will set you back an additional $25,000. Overall, Lotus has done a lot right here. For those seeking the type of handling found in the Elise or Exige, but in a much friendlier package, look no further than the 2010 Evora.