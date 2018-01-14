Used 2017 Lotus Evora 400 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 2,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,995
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Evora 400
Steve Meeks,01/14/2018
2+2 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl S/C 6M)
The 2017 Lotus is not only an eye catcher but it has complete drivers feel. The car is larger and more roomy than other Lotus models. I have the manual transmission I wanted back to drive a true sports car. I have owned Porsche's and the new Porsche's have lost the fell of the road and the fun of driving the same as the new McLaren. The McLaren is beautiful and fun but the new models take away again that sports car feel. I have 3000 miles on the car and use it as a daily driver I have only had the car for 2 months , no problems. The Toyota supercharged engine has plenty of power and the shiftier is very easy to use . The clutch has a very soft feel I prefer a clutch to be a little stiffer but you have to look at the general public. There are very few autos today who give you driving pleasure and the true feel of the road that is why I went back to Lotus, driving excitement and simplicity in a great sports car. Update review I now have 15673 miles on the car and it has been trouble free . My wife likes riding in this car rather than the Porsche she feels more comfortable riding in the Evora 400. This spring we took a trip to Idaho 2600 miles round trip and no problems, everyone we met on the road asked about the Lotus due to its limited production. Last week a 911 wanted to race us and the Porsche was no match for the Lotus. The Porsche has 370 hp and 285 lbs of torque at the crank where the lotus has 407 hp with 350 torque at the wheels from a dyno machine. If you are looking for a true sports car with precision and balance then go with the Lotus. If you just want to be seen in a Porsche and pay more money for less handling and higher service costs then buy the Porsche. This car is great on country roads where driving sport cars are fun if you just drive around town then the Lotus is not for you. Up date the car is still magnificent,. Drove the car to twin falls Idaho and so many people commented about the car and no problems a more comfortable ride than the Porsche 911. I just traded this car in for a new lotus gt. The car held its value on the trade and the new lotus gt is incredible
