Vehicle overview

In the recent past, Lotus' cars, the Elise and Exige, were primarily known for providing plenty of entertainment for their drivers but also not much in the way of practicality. The 2013 Lotus Evora also puts driving thrills first, though it is more civilized. By Lotus standards, anyway.

The Evora is bigger than those older Lotus models, but it is by no means large. The seats in the rear of the Lotus Evora barely classify as seats and the car certainly won't hold four full-size adults. Given the premium price for such a small car, Lotus buyers will be quickly asking what additional features are available. The Evora does not disappoint, though, with its well-appointed interior and high-class materials.

As expected given Lotus' reputation, the Evora is still a lightweight car at around 3,100 pounds. As such, even the base Lotus Evora's 276-horsepower V6 provides quick acceleration, while the S model has a supercharged version of that V6 giving it another 75 hp.

Taking the rear seats out of the equation (as they are essentially a glorified shelf), the Evora suddenly sees few very real competitors, the biggest being the Porsche Cayman. The Cayman also offers excellent handling while also being more refined than the Lotus. For a larger car with its engine in the front, the BMW M3 is a very attractive option given its superior practicality. But if sharp driving dynamics and rarity are top priorities for you, the 2013 Lotus Evora should work out well.