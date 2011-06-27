2017 Lotus Evora 400 Review
Pros & Cons
- Nimble and lightweight handling
- Rarity compared to other mainstream sports cars
- Backseat is tiny
- Tight spacing of the pedals
- Hard to see out the back
- Limited dealer network
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Evora 400 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
When Lotus stopped selling the Evora in the United States after the 2014 model year, it was fair to wonder if or when the company would again be selling road-going cars. Well, now we have an answer. The 2017 Evora 400 reveals that there's life to the Lotus brand after all, with the automaker claiming that this is the fastest Lotus yet produced.
The Evora 400's supercharged, Toyota-sourced V6 gains a water-to-air intercooler, bumping output to 400 horsepower (hence the "400" in its model name). The all-aluminum structure has been massaged for more stiffness, less mass and easier entry. There's new bodywork that loses some stylistic elegance but substantially reduces aerodynamic lift at high speed.
You can be sure that the Evora 400 is precise, fast and rewarding to drive, yet is more well-rounded than the old Lotus Elise and Exige. This is the Lotus for grown-ups. Lotus, however, is still a tiny company and doesn't have the financial wherewithal to offer the Evora 400 in a vast variety of configurations. To wit, you won't find a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, adaptive dampers or rear-wheel steering in an Evora 400.
While the Evora was undergoing its metamorphosis into the Evora 400, the competition continued to evolve, too. Lotus' German rivals are building sophisticated and awe-inspiring sports cars that make extremely compelling cases for themselves by any objective assessment. For some people, though, only a Lotus will do.
2017 Lotus Evora 400 models
The 2017 Lotus Evora 400 is available in a single trim level that in the reality of 2017 is fairly spartan but by Lotus standards is positively replete with features. Standard equipment includes a backup camera, rear parking alerts, heated seats, navigation and a four-speaker audio system. It's already a pretty specialized car, though there is a degree of customization available — paint color, wheel color, your choice of three interior treatments and the option of blacked-out exterior elements.
All Evora 400 models are equipped with a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 (400 hp, 302 lb-ft of torque) and come standard with a six-speed manual gearbox. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional, but you lose the Torsen limited-slip differential and a little bit of your soul in the bargain. Other stand-alone options include forged wheels, cruise control, deleted backseats, premium audio, deleted air-conditioning, a titanium exhaust, a lightweight lithium-ion battery and power seats. A Carbon Pack swaps out some of the exterior trim with carbon-fiber replacements, saving some 11 pounds.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lotus Evora 400.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Evora 400 models:
- Reversing Camera
- Displays a view from the car's rear bumper on the center screen, allowing the driver to see what's directly behind the car.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- System sounds an audible alert based on proximity of the back of the car to nearby objects.
- Driver Selectable ESP Modes
- Provides three levels of stability control intervention to alter the handling as desired.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Evora 400
Related Used 2017 Lotus Evora 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons