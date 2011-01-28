Used 2010 Lotus Evora for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  • 2011 Lotus Evora 2+2 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lotus Evora 2+2

    12,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $45,900

    Details
  • 2011 Lotus Evora 2+0 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lotus Evora 2+0

    7,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,900

    Details
  • 2011 Lotus Evora 2+2 in Red
    used

    2011 Lotus Evora 2+2

    728 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $55,900

    Details
  • 2013 Lotus Evora S 2+2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Lotus Evora S 2+2

    45,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,000

    Details
  • 2014 Lotus Evora S 2+2 in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Lotus Evora S 2+2

    9,964 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lotus Evora searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Evora

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Best Lotus Yet
mkovalsky,01/28/2011
A Lotus you can actually live with everyday-the interior is all leather and fits together properly, no squeaks or rattles. Instrument cluster is perfect and the touch screen stereo/navigation works well. Lotus even made it easy to get in and out of, relatively speaking. Handling is second to none, it is like driving a larger Elise. Interior is quiet under normal driving and you can actually hear a phone call using the built in bluetooth. Exhaust note is quiet at low rpms but becomes a fantastic wail at full throttle. Handling in the wet is scary at best but it has incredible grip when dry. Absolute head turner, expect to get a tremendous amount of attention everywhere you go.
Full transparency. No surprises.
