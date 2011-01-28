Used 2010 Lotus Evora for Sale Near Me
5 listings
- 12,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$45,900
- 7,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,900
- 728 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,900
- 45,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$41,000
- 9,964 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Evora
Read recent reviews for the Lotus Evora
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
mkovalsky,01/28/2011
A Lotus you can actually live with everyday-the interior is all leather and fits together properly, no squeaks or rattles. Instrument cluster is perfect and the touch screen stereo/navigation works well. Lotus even made it easy to get in and out of, relatively speaking. Handling is second to none, it is like driving a larger Elise. Interior is quiet under normal driving and you can actually hear a phone call using the built in bluetooth. Exhaust note is quiet at low rpms but becomes a fantastic wail at full throttle. Handling in the wet is scary at best but it has incredible grip when dry. Absolute head turner, expect to get a tremendous amount of attention everywhere you go.
