Used 2001 Lotus Esprit Consumer Reviews
An Owner's Review: 2003 Lotus Esprit V8
Frightening fast car, difficult to drive slow. Don't mean b/c u "want" to drive it fast, I mean b/c IT wants to drive fast. The gas pedal is either on or off, as is clutch. Brakes similar, risk a face plant if not careful to go gentle on pedal. Not easy to drive, but has its rewards. Downsides: (there are several), forget about getting it if you are shy, everyone WILL react to it, sometimes positively, sometimes not. This leads to things that weigh on your mind. As in, can I just park this car anywhere?(ans: no). Do I need to plan my trips? (ans: yes). The car nose is unbeleivably low. Remember this is not a Porsche911, it is a supercar.
Esprit V8 is a winner
While not a well know marque, Lotus has produced one of the top supercars in the world. Handling has been described as the greatest ever. I don't disagree. Performance is unbelievable, especially with a few reasonably priced mods. This car will glue you to your seat and handle curves at speeds previously reserved for video games. The styling is not as outrageous as otherrs, but this is a car that looks much better in person than in print. Beautiful, exotic, good fuel mileage, unbelievable performance and handling for a fair price. The only flaw is that the interior, while very well made, is that of a typical British car - small and tight.
Purple lotus
This is my 2nd Esprit, I LOVE these cars, a blast to drive and own ... but you have to WANT to drive them. They are not for the meek or shy. Maintenance is a must but is not close to other exotic cars.
My 2 Mid Life Crises
only problem is the high amount of maintainence that a lotus needs but if you can afford to buy a decent esprit than you can afford to keep it on the road
Sponsored cars related to the Esprit
Related Used 2001 Lotus Esprit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons