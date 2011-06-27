Vehicle overview

To the uninitiated sports car enthusiast, the idea of a street-legal racecar sounds enticing -- that is, until they actually drive a racecar. Racecars are loud, unforgiving, rough-riding and generally intolerable on public roads. Racetracks, after all, have fairly smooth pavement and require helmets. A racecar also requires 100 percent of a driver's attention, leaving no room for you to ponder such trivial ideals as comfort or convenience.

The 2009 Lotus Elise is about as close to a street-legal racecar that is readily available. Since inception, the diminutive Elise has been touted as a true enthusiast's sports car that continues Lotus founder Colin Chapman's principle for performance: "To add speed, add lightness." Thanks to a revolutionary process of chemically bonding the stiff aluminum chassis together -- instead of bolting, welding or riveting -- the Elise's curb weight checks in at a jaw-dropping 1,984 pounds. The Elise's supermodel weight class allows for a smaller, less powerful engine to surpass the sort of performance found in exotic cars that cost several times more than the Lotus.

The Lotus Elise is undeniably one of the best-performing sports cars currently being built, at any price. It accelerates, corners and brakes with hummingbird-like urgency, but don't expect much past that. Creature comforts are few. There's no glovebox, no cruise control, no vanity mirrors, no power seats (in fact, the passenger seat is bolted to the floor) and no power convertible top. Furthermore, the ride quality is about as compliant as a shopping cart's. Getting in and out of the comically small cockpit requires a fairly high degree of flexibility, and once seated, the occupants' ears are assaulted by a cacophony of engine and transmission noise originating directly behind their heads.

For those seriously contemplating ownership of an Elise, this is pure joy. For those who aren't, this would more likely feel like some sort of medieval torture devised by a sadistic British monarch. Keeping this in mind, interested buyers should consider their racecar vs. street car priorities. A worthy competitor in the Elise's sub-$50,000 price bracket is hard to find, but a more well-rounded -- albeit more expensive -- roadster would be the Porsche Boxster S.