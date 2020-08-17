Used 2005 Lotus Elise for Sale Near Me

7 listings
Elise Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Lotus Elise in Black
    2005 Lotus Elise

    32,459 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,900

  • 2005 Lotus Elise in Black
    2005 Lotus Elise

    27,065 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,500

  • 2005 Lotus Elise in Black
    2005 Lotus Elise

    32,950 miles

    $36,902

  • 2006 Lotus Elise
    2006 Lotus Elise

    30,089 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $33,888

  • 2008 Lotus Elise
    2008 Lotus Elise

    2,757 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,900

  • 2010 Lotus Elise in White
    2010 Lotus Elise

    745 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,250,000

  • 2011 Lotus Elise in Silver
    2011 Lotus Elise

    3,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $50,000

  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Lotus Elise
  4. Used 2005 Lotus Elise

Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Elise

Overall Consumer Rating

4.8
4.873 Reviews
2005 Lotus Elise
mark Greenblatt,03/28/2006
Anyone who is serious about sports cars should put this car on your short list of cars to test drive. I have had 4 Porsches, much more expensive than this car, but I will never go back to Porsche again. They are so boring and bland compared to this car. A purchaser of this car should be aware that it is one of the most raw cars for sale. Raw meaning it has a loud engine (1/3 of my reason to buy a car is the sound it makes), the interior is spartan with a lot of exposed chassis metal (which I think looks so cool), it is a simple car designed to have balanced handling and performance, low weight, and will give you grins every time you get in it. It has a Toyota drivetrain to boot.
