Used 2005 Lotus Elise for Sale Near Me

2005 Lotus Elise Starlight Black Odometer is 5636 miles below market average! ***THIS IS A CUSTOM TURBO LOTUS ELISE. CAR IS OWNED BY THE SALES MANAGER AT LAKESIDE AUTOMOTIVE. IT HAS A CUSTOM TRANSMISSION INSTALLED AND BUILT BY MONKEY WRENCH RACING IN KENTUKY. CUSTOM TURBO WAS TUNED AND DYNO TESTED BY STEVE MORRIS ENGINES IN MUSKEGON MICHIGAN. CUSTOM COIL OVER SUSPENSION WAS ALSO PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED BY MONKEY WRENCH RACING. CAR WAS BUILT AS A STREET LEGAL RACE CAR HOWEVER IT HAS NOT BEEN TRACKED AND WAS ADULT DRIVEN. THIS CAR HAS BEEN MY BABY FOR THE LAST TWO YEARS. THIS WILL BE A PRIVATE SALE. BODY IS A 7/10 AND MECHANICALLY IT IS A 12/10. THIS IS A SUPER FAST VEHICLE AND IT IS NOT AN ENTRY LEVEL CAR. THIS TRULY IS A ONE OF A KIND VEHICLE THAT IS A BLAST TO DRIVE***. 23/27 City/Highway MPG Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2005 Lotus Elise with Soft Top, Alarm .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: SCCPC11155HL33143

Stock: P4251

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020