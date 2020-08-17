Used 2005 Lotus Elise for Sale Near Me
- 32,459 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$35,900
- 27,065 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$33,500
- 32,950 miles
$36,902
- used
2006 Lotus Elise30,089 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,888
- used
2008 Lotus Elise2,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,900
- used
2010 Lotus Elise745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250,000
- used
2011 Lotus Elise3,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,000
mark Greenblatt,03/28/2006
Anyone who is serious about sports cars should put this car on your short list of cars to test drive. I have had 4 Porsches, much more expensive than this car, but I will never go back to Porsche again. They are so boring and bland compared to this car. A purchaser of this car should be aware that it is one of the most raw cars for sale. Raw meaning it has a loud engine (1/3 of my reason to buy a car is the sound it makes), the interior is spartan with a lot of exposed chassis metal (which I think looks so cool), it is a simple car designed to have balanced handling and performance, low weight, and will give you grins every time you get in it. It has a Toyota drivetrain to boot.
