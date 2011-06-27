  1. Home
2006 Lotus Elise Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ultralightweight chassis, uninhibited steering, supercar performance without the supercar price, low volume ensures rarity.
  • Spartan interior, difficult entry and exit, peaky power delivery, ride quality more Formula One than grand touring, limited dealer network.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For those willing to put up with its heavily compromised utility and comfort, the 2006 Lotus Elise provides the most unfiltered driving experience of any roadster sold today.

Vehicle overview

One reality, and enemy, of sports car design over the last 30 years has been the inescapable escalation of vehicle weight. While two-seat performance cars have become more comfortable, more reliable and safer in recent decades, they have also become rather portly, at least by sports car standards.

Sadly, if you've wanted both performance and light weight in one machine, you've pretty much had to give up the new-car smell (not to mention modern technology, reliability and safety features) and start shopping the classifieds. But all that ended with the introduction of the Lotus Elise to the U.S. market for 2005. The Elise has been on sale in Europe since 1996, but European demand for the vehicle, along with stringent U.S. crash standards, kept it from leaping the pond -- except for a limited race-only version that wasn't legal to operate on public roads.

The second-generation release of the Elise in 2000 finally gave Lotus the opportunity to plan for a U.S.-certified version. It's true that meeting U.S. crash standards has required the addition of airbags and other safety features that add weight. And Lotus knew that even sports car fans in this country have trouble sacrificing amenities for the sake of performance, so the U.S. Elise comes standard with air conditioning, antilock brakes and an AM/FM/CD audio system. But don't look for stability control or power steering on this sports car. Lotus was willing to bend the Elise's original "weight is the enemy" philosophy for American tastes, but the company refused to break it. The carmaker managed to keep the U.S. Elise's curb weight under the 1-ton mark. At 1,975 pounds, the Elise is easily the lightest performance car sold in this country.

With so little weight to push around, there's not a huge need for power. Therefore, the Lotus Elise has a Yamaha-built, Toyota-badged 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine. This is the same engine found in the Toyota Corolla XRS, but it's been tuned by Lotus to broaden the power band and bump peak horsepower to 190. That's more than enough power to manage the Elise's increased weight, and Lotus says the car will sprint from zero to 60 mph in under 5 seconds. There's no doubt that the 2006 Lotus Elise is a special car. For the money, you're not going to find a more thrilling driving experience out of a new production car. Just be aware that this is a no-frills, race-oriented machine. Even the Honda S2000, a car we've previously said as being quite minimalist, seems rather posh in comparison. Those wanting a roadster that can provide more day-to-day functionality than the Elise while still providing plenty of driving excitement will want to check out Porsche's Boxster or the aforementioned S2000.

2006 Lotus Elise models

The Lotus Elise is a two-seat, rear-wheel-drive, midengined roadster available in one trim level. The interior is understandably spartan, but must-haves like air conditioning and a CD player are standard (an A/C-delete option is available to save weight). Several option packages offer a bit of customization: The Touring Pack includes leather seating, power windows, an upgraded stereo with MP3 capability, a stowage net, a double-insulated soft top, additional sound-deadening material and full carpeting. The Elise's standard wheel/tire arrangement specifies 16-inch alloys with 175/55R16 Yokohama Advan Neova AD07 tires in front and 17s with 225/45R17 rubber in back. The optional Sport Pack features enhance the car's performance capabilities by swapping out the standard wheels for lightweight alloys, while fitting Yokohama A048 LTS tires (with wider 195/50R16 rubber in front) and a track-tuned suspension. A hardtop is available as a stand-alone option.

2006 Highlights

Changes for 2006 include an available traction control system, an optional limited-slip differential, lightweight forged alloy wheels, a matte black appearance package and an air conditioning-delete option. Daytime running lights are now standard, along with LED taillights with integrated reflectors. The ProBax seat padding from NuBax has been upgraded for increased comfort and last year's aluminum pedal set has been replaced by a lighter (though now steel) pedal set.

Performance & mpg

Power for the Lotus Elise comes from a Toyota-sourced 1.8-liter, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Lotus fitted unique intake and exhaust components, as well as a reworked engine controller, to broaden the engine's power band and push peak horsepower to 190 at 7,800 rpm. Torque peaks at 138 lb-ft at 6,800 rpm. The four-wheel independent suspension system features Eibach springs and Bilstein monotube shocks. Lotus claims a 0-to-60 time of just 4.9 seconds. A limited-slip differential is optional.

Safety

Don't expect much more than federally mandated safety equipment on the Lotus Elise. A four-wheel antilock brake system is included, but neither stability control nor side airbags are available. A traction control system is optional.

Driving

The non-power steering feels as natural as anything we've ever driven, and the 1.8-liter Toyota engine is indeed more user-friendly (with a far more usable torque curve) than what you'll find in the Corolla XRS or Matrix XRS. Braking is handled by AP Racing two-piston calipers up front and Brembo single-piston calipers in back (11.5-inch rotors all around). This all adds up to a car that feels as race-oriented and capable as a Ferrari 430. When you consider the 2006 Lotus Elise costs roughly one-fourth as much, its true value becomes apparent.

Interior

Interior accommodations relay a clear sports car theme. Composite sport seats provide plenty of support, and controls are simple enough to keep your attention on the road. The wide door sills and low steering wheel require some fancy footwork when entering or exiting the vehicle. Needless to say, the Elise's cockpit emphasizes driving above all else, as there are minimal comfort and storage features for long road trips.

Consumer reviews

Consumer reviews

4.9
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Sports Car!
jhill,01/21/2007
I have been an owner of five Porsches over the past 14 years. I have driven a 968 convertible, '86 911 Carrera that had a race suspension and performance engine, '98 996 S w/turbo body, '03 997 turbo and a '06 Cayman S. All of these cars were amazing and unique, but the Lotus Elise is truly the ride I have been looking for. Yes it is not a Porsche uni-body design and it does lack German engineering, but the feed back and handling is so much like a race car it is truly awesome! The light weight chassis design along with the independent suspension makes this vehicle very unique. For the driver that wants a sports car experience, Lotus is as close as you can get to driving a formula one.
Simply sublime
KH,09/29/2006
My first car ever purchased, and I would have it no other way. I test drove the Cayman, 911, Corvette (base, not Z06) and had a Z3 in college, but this car blows all of them away. After driving it, I knew I couldn't pass. I live and work in Malaysia, but was home in the US for 2 months over the summer and took that opportunity to purchase this car and drive from Houston to Chicago overnight to drop it off with my family. 1000 miles in 15 hours was a breeze; I felt very little discomfort the entire trip. My only pain was from my left arm resting on the door sill for hours on end. But for the thrill of driving a car with this performance and still getting 28 mpg, the discomfort was worth it.
The Ultimate Rush
CC,10/12/2006
This car is amazing, BMW calls their cars the "Ultimate Driving Machines" but this car truly is, no other car comes close. I bought this car to drive to and from the track, and on weekends. After owning a 1986 BMW 3-series track car, two highly modified VW GTI VR6's, a 2000 Audi S4 with over 400hp, and a 2003 Mini cooper S, and I currently own a 2006 Infiniti G35 Coupe as a daily driver, and I've driven several Porsche 911's, but the Lotus is bar-none the most exciting sportscar I've ever owned. I race shifter karts, and it seems like that's the only type of machine anyone will ever out-handle an Elise in! Plenty quick stock but Forcedfed 275 turbo kit is going in when the warranty runs out.
1st Month with My New Lotus Elise
Brian ,11/08/2006
This is definitely a car for the person that likes to get noticed, and enjoys performance and handling. I bought a black Elise with a hard top and the neighbors thought I was driving the Batmobile. If you want a car that has a fun factor of 10+, it's a no brainer; however, it is a bit of a challenge to get in and out of, and if you're a large person, or over 60, I'd say, don't even try to get in and out of it. Braking and acceleration are great. Love the exhaust sound as your driving. Beware, it's an attention getter! For people with large feet, it may pose a challenge to operate pedals, I have to wear certain shoes when I drive as the pedals are close together.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 7800 rpm
More about the 2006 Lotus Elise
More About This Model

Turn 12, Road Atlanta's screaming-fast, off-camber, downhill bend defines this old-school European-style road racing circuit. In the 2006 Lotus Sport Elise, it's dispatched in 4th gear at about 95 mph. Get it wrong and there's a massive concrete wall only 22 feet off the outside of the bend ready to make you regret your lack of talent. Get it right — flat out, eyes fixed past the apex, foot to the floor — and there's no drama at all. It takes us about 100 tries to get it right.

In the Lotus Sport Elise, however, we find there's more to learn entering Turn 1. This 3rd-gear, right-hand bend climbs about 70 feet to a blind crest where the road turns to the left before immediately snapping back to the right. Placement, weight transfer and grip must be perfectly set and commitment is critical to achieve real speed. Repeat enough laps in a standard Sport Pack-equipped Elise, and the otherwise minimal difference between it and the Lotus Sport Elise becomes obvious.

In the Sport Elise we discover added stability at turn-in for Turn 1. The resulting boost in confidence sends us through Road Atlanta's famous "esses" significantly quicker and slams us mercilessly into the exit curb at Turn 5. It's hard proof that the Sport Elise's Öhlins dampers, adjustable stabilizer bar and slicker aero profile relative to a topless Elise make a difference.

Exclusive club
Just when we thought the Lotus Elise couldn't get more focused, along comes Lotus Sport and recalibrates the most undiluted performance car sold in the United States. Lotus Sport, Lotus' nine-person-strong specialty division responsible for performance parts as well as production and one-off racecars, gets credit for tuning the 50 2006 Lotus Sport Elise models in the U.S. market this year.

Adding exclusivity to this already distinguished club, the Lotus Sport version of the Elise is identified by its proprietary Saffron Yellow paint, Storm Titanium racing stripes and matching hardtop. Inside, there's a numbered build plate, body-color center console and leather-trimmed seats with harness cutouts. Lotus Sport also redesigned the indicator stalks, window winders, floor mats and other details.

But those aren't the parts that make it special. The real hardware components, the differences that make a difference, are hidden underneath. Threaded shock bodies with height-adjustable collars house Öhlins dampers at all four corners. The Öhlins units are two-way adjustable and utilize 22 compression and 60 rebound settings. The five-way-adjustable front stabilizer bar from the Track Pack option is also included.

Lotus' advanced traction control is in place, but interestingly, the Torsen limited-slip differential, which is optional on all Elises, isn't included. Lotus engineers and PR folks alike admit that the limited-slip diminishes the car's world-class steering feel and was made available for the small but vocal group of owners whose autocrossing demands required it in low-speed, high-load corners. For road racing, it's not necessary.

Other hardware changes include stainless-steel brake lines and high-temperature fluid. There's also a stronger clutch that's able to handle more abuse. The same Yokohama A048 195/50R16 (front) and 225/45R17 (rear) tires and lightweight forged wheels from the Sport Pack are included.

Familiar power, new handling
The same Toyota-sourced 1.8-liter four-cylinder powers the Lotus Sport Elise through a six-speed manual transmission. Rated at 190 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque, it provides ample motivation in a car whose weight is almost exactly one ton.

Row through the gears in a straight line and you'll have a hard time distinguishing the Lotus Sport Elise from a standard car, but drive it back-to-back at 10/10ths, and the limits are clearly redefined. Our track time showed the Lotus Sport Elise more stable over midcorner surface undulations in high-speed turns. Steering response is ever-so-slightly sharpened and confidence is similarly increased.

The result is a tighter chassis, fewer distractions and a more direct connection to the Sport Elise driver's nerve centers. And that's something we simply didn't think was possible. Then it got even better.

The even better that it got: Lotus Sport Exige Cup
The Lotus Sport Exige Cup's connection to the driver is the same as the Sport Elise's, but its synapses fire at twice the speed thanks to another 53 horsepower and 36 lb-ft of torque. Feedback from the chassis and powertrain are similar to a standard Exige, but everything happens in excess. Acceleration is faster. Grip is higher. Braking loads are increased and lap times sink like W's approval rating.

So does our ego the first time we crank the Exige Cup's Momo steering wheel off-center. Cornering and braking limits aren't even in the same world as most street cars, given the Exige Cup's Yokohama slicks, competition brake pads, fluid and stainless-steel lines.

This is a lot of car and it's clear we won't be approaching its limits in the few laps we're given. The increased torque doubles the engine's flexibility, making the Exige Cup less momentum dependent. Third-gear corners become 4th-gear corners. And the faster we go, the more downforce (100 pounds at 100 mph) there is sticking us to the tarmac. It's an intoxicating snowball effect that speaks to the heart of pure driving enthusiasts.

Surprisingly, we found the Exige Cup to be only about 8 mph faster at the track's fastest point than the Lotus Sport Elise, which was marginally quicker than the standard Exige. Still, it achieved that speed much earlier, which translates to significantly quicker lap times. The standard Exige's added drag actually reduced peak speeds at this track relative to the hardtop Elise.

The hardware
The big reason for the added speed in the Exige Cup is the 62-cubic-inch Eaton supercharger bolted to the relatively stock Toyota power plant. Pressurized intake air is routed through an air-to-air intercooler mounted vertically above the engine. The intercooler is ducted to the Exige's roof scoop to provide airflow at speed. The result is 243 hp at 8,000 rpm and 174 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm. The only other significant modification to the engine is a dry-sump lubrication system to ensure consistent oil pressure under the massive cornering loads this boosted, downforce-assisted car can generate.

The same six-speed manual transmission is used in the Cup car. However, engineers opted for the adjustability of a clutch-type limited-slip differential that utilizes removable plates to tune its locking rate.

The same Öhlins two-way adjustable coil-overs and five-way-adjustable stabilizer bar that grace the Lotus Sport Elise underpin the Exige Cup. Lotus Sport forged-aluminum wheels help keep weight down.

This non-street-legal, race-prepped version of the Exige expands that car's already outrageous limits into the realm of a true racecar, which is exactly what it is. Lacking any sort of street-going hardware like headlights, interior trim or a radio, it's a focused machine designed to dole out an ass-kicking to anything it might share a track with. Don't even think about a warranty.

The spartan interior is filled with an SCCA-legal roll cage, FIA-certified race seat and six-point harness. The U.S.-spec dashboard and gimmicky "start" button aren't even installed. Instead, the European-spec dash is in place. Its lack of airbags allows better air vent placement — critical for airflow to the windshield and driver.

Other race-only features include an FIA-approved fire suppression system and electrical cutoff. The standard Exige's air conditioning system is never installed, saving an additional 22 pounds. Lotus tells us the Exige Cup weighs 1,998 pounds.

Get them if you can
Current plans call for only 15 Lotus Sport Exige Cups to be available this year in the U.S. Depending on your perspective, the Cup's $78,990 asking price is either outrageous or a relative bargain. Looking at the car as the purpose-built racecar that it is, that price looks fairly reasonable — especially considering the company it's going to keep on a racetrack. Performance estimates for the Exige Cup have it hitting 60 in 4.1 seconds and continuing to a 155-mph top speed.

Lotus tells us each dealer will receive one of the 50 Lotus Sport Elises. The $54,990 asking price hasn't deterred customers so far — many cars are already sold.

At the end of the day the Lotus Sport Elise and Exige Cup are unique cars that suit only the hardest-core enthusiast. They appeal to a unique driver who prefers cold extruded aluminum to carpet and the brilliance of unassisted steering to flubbed-up power assist. These are uncompromising cars for uncompromising drivers. What they lack in amenities, they make up in feedback, control and speed. And with these two new additions to the family, there's even more exclusivity.

