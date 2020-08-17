Used 2008 Lotus Elise for Sale Near Me
7 listings
2008 Lotus Elise2,757 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,900
- used
2010 Lotus Elise745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250,000
- used
2006 Lotus Elise30,089 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$33,888
- used
2011 Lotus Elise3,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,000
- 32,459 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$35,900
- 27,065 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$33,500
- 32,950 miles
$36,902
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lotus Elise
perfectpant,04/12/2010
Look, if you want the best handling car on Earth today, buy it. If you want the best fun on road buy it, if you want a family car skip it. If you do not want driving enjoyment skip it. After owning 30 cars, trucks, sport cars, the Lotus is the best sport car ever build. Consider performance, price, economy, driving. I'm 6'2" 184 lbs and has no problem to get in and out. Most Ferraries the same. I also have the F 430. The Lotus I can drive every day, but not the F 430.
