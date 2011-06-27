Vehicle overview

Ultimate performance typically comes at a cost. In the case of most exotic cars, that cost is monetary. For the relatively affordable 2010 Lotus Elise, however, it comes in the form of reduced comfort and convenience. If you can live with that, though, you'll find the Elise to be the most nimble and elemental car on the road today.

Thanks to a curb weight of less than 2,000 pounds, the Elise delivers a driving experience equitable to a street-legal racecar. With a minimal amount of weight to deal with, the Elise can post handling and acceleration numbers that are up there with other exotics costing many times the Lotus' sub-$50,000 base price.

Like a racecar, though, the Elise is so narrowly focused on performance that other concerns are secondary. The Elise's ride is incredibly harsh, with every imperfection in the road surface being amplified before it finally reaches your spine. Road noise is also a problem; even with the targa top up, the cabin is so loud you practically have to shout to hold a conversation. Compounding matters, the Lotus Elise's cargo capacity is comically small and it's lacking amenities like a glovebox, cruise control, vanity mirrors and power seats.

The payoff for all this pain is quite considerable, though. Few cars can deliver the kind of excitement that the 2010 Lotus Elise can. Even its closest competitors will feel numb and disconnected by comparison, and those rivals are quite impressive in their own right. The newest combatant to enter the ring is the Porsche Boxster Spyder, a lightened and sharper version of the standard Boxster. The Porsche is $10,000 more than the Elise, but with that extra coin comes additional comfort and refinement. In the end, deciding between these two roadsters comes down to what you're willing to sacrifice for performance and exhilaration.