Used 2005 Lotus Elise Convertible Consumer Reviews
2005 Lotus Elise
Anyone who is serious about sports cars should put this car on your short list of cars to test drive. I have had 4 Porsches, much more expensive than this car, but I will never go back to Porsche again. They are so boring and bland compared to this car. A purchaser of this car should be aware that it is one of the most raw cars for sale. Raw meaning it has a loud engine (1/3 of my reason to buy a car is the sound it makes), the interior is spartan with a lot of exposed chassis metal (which I think looks so cool), it is a simple car designed to have balanced handling and performance, low weight, and will give you grins every time you get in it. It has a Toyota drivetrain to boot.
Lots of Bang for your Buck!
This car is a true head-turner. There is absolutely, positively NO other car that competes with the Lotus Elise in either looks or performance for the price. An absolute PLEASURE to drive, this car will give you a perma-grin. I have parked my Chrome Orange Elise next to cars costing twice as much, yet the crowd seems to gather around the Lotus. If you are shy, this is NOT the car for you, unless, perhaps, you are looking to come out of your shell. This is an excellent car for for women or men with small feet, as the pedals are located close together. It is certainly not the most graceful car to enter and exit... (don't wear a skirt ladies!) All in all a fantastic car to drive!
Pure Fun
If you just want to have kick butt driving fun, this is your car. Don't expect posh comfort but do expect the most fun that you have ever had driving a car. No cup holders but then again, it would spill anyway. You will also become a minor celeb as people will take your picture, and will follow you all over the place. It can actually get a little annoying but once again, fun. No matter what other cars on around you, you will become the focal point. I have had mine for 4 years and I still love to just look at it. The temptation to drive too fast is overwhelming but it looks fast just parked so you get over it. Fantastic car.
Dump your Ferrari!
Having owned virtually every dreamy sportscar imaginable (yes, I HAD an Enzo), this car is BY FAR the greatest thing that has ever happened to a sunny Sunday morning. Though tough to get into, once inside, you get a comfortable driving position, phenomenal fuel economy, unfiltered communication from the car, and the most pure "street legal" driving experience. Plus, the added benefit of very low cost of ownership, and not worrying if something is happening outside to your Lambo/Ferrari while it is unattended, be it valet or street- parked. Plenty of fans on the streets, but more are curious of what it is, rather than what it costs. Very cool, very fun.
Like nothing else
I've had the car for 9 months and can't rave about it enough. I've had my experiences with other exotics and this car just amazes me every time I drive it. My Ferrari is just a memory! I can't believe we're fortunate enough to have this genuine hard-core exotic sports car in the US. The build quality is excellent, especially for being hand-built. I have had zero trouble with it and it never fails to bring a smile to my face. If you live to drive quickly and efficiently then this car is for you.
