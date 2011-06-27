Used 2005 Lotus Elise Convertible Consumer Reviews

2005 Lotus Elise mark Greenblatt , 03/28/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Anyone who is serious about sports cars should put this car on your short list of cars to test drive. I have had 4 Porsches, much more expensive than this car, but I will never go back to Porsche again. They are so boring and bland compared to this car. A purchaser of this car should be aware that it is one of the most raw cars for sale. Raw meaning it has a loud engine (1/3 of my reason to buy a car is the sound it makes), the interior is spartan with a lot of exposed chassis metal (which I think looks so cool), it is a simple car designed to have balanced handling and performance, low weight, and will give you grins every time you get in it. It has a Toyota drivetrain to boot. Report Abuse

Lots of Bang for your Buck! WC Kelly , 06/25/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car is a true head-turner. There is absolutely, positively NO other car that competes with the Lotus Elise in either looks or performance for the price. An absolute PLEASURE to drive, this car will give you a perma-grin. I have parked my Chrome Orange Elise next to cars costing twice as much, yet the crowd seems to gather around the Lotus. If you are shy, this is NOT the car for you, unless, perhaps, you are looking to come out of your shell. This is an excellent car for for women or men with small feet, as the pedals are located close together. It is certainly not the most graceful car to enter and exit... (don't wear a skirt ladies!) All in all a fantastic car to drive! Report Abuse

Pure Fun dk , 12/21/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If you just want to have kick butt driving fun, this is your car. Don't expect posh comfort but do expect the most fun that you have ever had driving a car. No cup holders but then again, it would spill anyway. You will also become a minor celeb as people will take your picture, and will follow you all over the place. It can actually get a little annoying but once again, fun. No matter what other cars on around you, you will become the focal point. I have had mine for 4 years and I still love to just look at it. The temptation to drive too fast is overwhelming but it looks fast just parked so you get over it. Fantastic car. Report Abuse

Dump your Ferrari! JohnRocket , 06/05/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Having owned virtually every dreamy sportscar imaginable (yes, I HAD an Enzo), this car is BY FAR the greatest thing that has ever happened to a sunny Sunday morning. Though tough to get into, once inside, you get a comfortable driving position, phenomenal fuel economy, unfiltered communication from the car, and the most pure "street legal" driving experience. Plus, the added benefit of very low cost of ownership, and not worrying if something is happening outside to your Lambo/Ferrari while it is unattended, be it valet or street- parked. Plenty of fans on the streets, but more are curious of what it is, rather than what it costs. Very cool, very fun. Report Abuse