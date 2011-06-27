Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

150,000 and still rolling still cruising , 11/20/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased in 1993 with 11000 miles, and just keep driving and driving it, everywhere and anywhere. Wow. Would repurchase this thing again in a heartbeat. And it is still beautiful, no rust, cold air, rides like a dream. Though about trading many times in the last ten years--but why??? Thanks Ford for making a quality product--amazing! No wonder Ford's the only domestic manufacturer making it today. We know why, too. Report Abuse

Cruising '93 Scott , 07/09/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this because I travel as a consultant and driving the small rentals gave me a backache on my 1000 miles trips...this 1993 Lincoln is excellent for comfort and at 60 mph I get 28.9 mpg, and still obtain a respectable 22 mpg at 80 mph. Only complaint is the small puff of blue smoke when it starts from idling for a period of time, likely valve seals. I am sold on these older Lincolns and the 4.6L is quiet...I still havent heard the engine running it is so quiet...almost spooky...I plan on stiffening the suspension a bit with after maket shocks...Bought the car because of this forum and all the positive comments...

Why did I sell it!? mnels , 02/21/2012 5 of 6 people found this review helpful This was my 2nd car. It was the best car I've ever driven. The seats were so comfortable you just melted into them. The V8 had so much giddy up! The power steering was amazing, you could pull a U Turn with your pinky if so inclined. It's a car that makes a statement too. The guy at the drive through wanted to buy it every time. Only 1 time in the whole year I owned it did it need to be in the shop, for a brake light switch. I often napped in the back seat between classes. It slid in snow pretty bad, but I always felt safe due to the solid build of the car. It was hard to park at first due to size. Sold it bought an Audi. WORST MISTAKE! If it weren't for living in MN I'd buy another.

Excellent santana2k7 , 02/08/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car at an auction for $800. It had around 153,000 miles. I put a battery in it and drove it home. It runs extremely smooth. Still has plenty of power. In the 14 months I've owned it i've only had to change the oil and replace the two front tires. I also just replaced the belt tensionor and put a new belt on it. Other than that the car has been trouble free and a good buy.