  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

1993 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Lincoln Town Car for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$830 - $1,783
Used Town Car for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Styling changes and an optional Handling Package mark the differences in this year's Town Car. The formerly optional geometric aluminum wheels are made standard and the grille and headlights are slightly altered. The Handling Package consists of a firmer suspension and larger tires. The Executive series gains some features that were standard on the other models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Lincoln Town Car.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

150,000 and still rolling
still cruising,11/20/2009
Purchased in 1993 with 11000 miles, and just keep driving and driving it, everywhere and anywhere. Wow. Would repurchase this thing again in a heartbeat. And it is still beautiful, no rust, cold air, rides like a dream. Though about trading many times in the last ten years--but why??? Thanks Ford for making a quality product--amazing! No wonder Ford's the only domestic manufacturer making it today. We know why, too.
Cruising '93
Scott,07/09/2009
I bought this because I travel as a consultant and driving the small rentals gave me a backache on my 1000 miles trips...this 1993 Lincoln is excellent for comfort and at 60 mph I get 28.9 mpg, and still obtain a respectable 22 mpg at 80 mph. Only complaint is the small puff of blue smoke when it starts from idling for a period of time, likely valve seals. I am sold on these older Lincolns and the 4.6L is quiet...I still havent heard the engine running it is so quiet...almost spooky...I plan on stiffening the suspension a bit with after maket shocks...Bought the car because of this forum and all the positive comments...
Why did I sell it!?
mnels,02/21/2012
This was my 2nd car. It was the best car I've ever driven. The seats were so comfortable you just melted into them. The V8 had so much giddy up! The power steering was amazing, you could pull a U Turn with your pinky if so inclined. It's a car that makes a statement too. The guy at the drive through wanted to buy it every time. Only 1 time in the whole year I owned it did it need to be in the shop, for a brake light switch. I often napped in the back seat between classes. It slid in snow pretty bad, but I always felt safe due to the solid build of the car. It was hard to park at first due to size. Sold it bought an Audi. WORST MISTAKE! If it weren't for living in MN I'd buy another.
Excellent
santana2k7,02/08/2008
I bought this car at an auction for $800. It had around 153,000 miles. I put a battery in it and drove it home. It runs extremely smooth. Still has plenty of power. In the 14 months I've owned it i've only had to change the oil and replace the two front tires. I also just replaced the belt tensionor and put a new belt on it. Other than that the car has been trouble free and a good buy.
See all 18 reviews of the 1993 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Lincoln Town Car

Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan, Cartier 4dr Sedan, and Executive 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Lincoln Town Cars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Lincoln Town Car for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car.

Can't find a used 1993 Lincoln Town Cars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Town Car for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,939.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Town Car for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,015.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,772.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Lincoln Town Car?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Town Car lease specials

Related Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles