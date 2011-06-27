This was my 2nd car. It was the best car I've ever driven. The seats were so comfortable you just melted into them. The V8 had so much giddy up! The power steering was amazing, you could pull a U Turn with your pinky if so inclined. It's a car that makes a statement too. The guy at the drive through wanted to buy it every time. Only 1 time in the whole year I owned it did it need to be in the shop, for a brake light switch. I often napped in the back seat between classes. It slid in snow pretty bad, but I always felt safe due to the solid build of the car. It was hard to park at first due to size. Sold it bought an Audi. WORST MISTAKE! If it weren't for living in MN I'd buy another.

