2019 Lincoln Navigator Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Navigator SUV
L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$99,659*
Total Cash Price
$91,829
L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$133,856*
Total Cash Price
$123,338
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$137,764*
Total Cash Price
$126,939
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$97,705*
Total Cash Price
$90,028
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$134,833*
Total Cash Price
$124,239
4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$101,613*
Total Cash Price
$93,629
Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$141,672*
Total Cash Price
$130,541
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$97,705*
Total Cash Price
$90,028
Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$110,407*
Total Cash Price
$101,732
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$121,154*
Total Cash Price
$111,635
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,227
|$5,733
|Maintenance
|$78
|$255
|$180
|$2,192
|$1,139
|$3,843
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$765
|$1,176
|$1,941
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,714
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,902
|Financing
|$4,939
|$3,971
|$2,941
|$1,839
|$665
|$14,354
|Depreciation
|$23,409
|$10,450
|$8,534
|$9,570
|$8,358
|$60,321
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,009
|$17,685
|$14,758
|$17,566
|$14,640
|$99,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,486
|$1,539
|$1,592
|$1,648
|$7,701
|Maintenance
|$104
|$343
|$241
|$2,944
|$1,530
|$5,162
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,028
|$1,580
|$2,607
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,988
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$5,240
|Financing
|$6,634
|$5,333
|$3,950
|$2,470
|$893
|$19,280
|Depreciation
|$31,442
|$14,036
|$11,463
|$12,853
|$11,226
|$81,019
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,023
|$23,753
|$19,823
|$23,594
|$19,664
|$133,856
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,478
|$1,530
|$1,583
|$1,638
|$1,696
|$7,926
|Maintenance
|$107
|$353
|$248
|$3,030
|$1,575
|$5,313
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,058
|$1,626
|$2,683
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,134
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,393
|Financing
|$6,827
|$5,489
|$4,065
|$2,542
|$919
|$19,843
|Depreciation
|$32,359
|$14,445
|$11,797
|$13,229
|$11,554
|$83,385
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$48,395
|$24,447
|$20,401
|$24,283
|$20,238
|$137,764
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$76
|$250
|$176
|$2,149
|$1,117
|$3,768
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$1,153
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,641
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,825
|Financing
|$4,842
|$3,893
|$2,883
|$1,803
|$652
|$14,073
|Depreciation
|$22,950
|$10,245
|$8,367
|$9,382
|$8,194
|$59,138
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,323
|$17,338
|$14,469
|$17,222
|$14,353
|$97,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,446
|$1,497
|$1,550
|$1,604
|$1,660
|$7,757
|Maintenance
|$105
|$345
|$243
|$2,966
|$1,541
|$5,200
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,035
|$1,591
|$2,626
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,025
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$5,279
|Financing
|$6,682
|$5,372
|$3,979
|$2,488
|$900
|$19,421
|Depreciation
|$31,671
|$14,138
|$11,546
|$12,947
|$11,308
|$81,610
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,366
|$23,926
|$19,967
|$23,766
|$19,807
|$134,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,168
|$1,208
|$1,251
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$79
|$260
|$183
|$2,235
|$1,162
|$3,919
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$780
|$1,199
|$1,979
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,787
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,978
|Financing
|$5,036
|$4,049
|$2,998
|$1,875
|$678
|$14,636
|Depreciation
|$23,868
|$10,655
|$8,702
|$9,757
|$8,522
|$61,504
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,696
|$18,032
|$15,048
|$17,911
|$14,927
|$101,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,520
|$1,573
|$1,628
|$1,685
|$1,744
|$8,150
|Maintenance
|$110
|$363
|$255
|$3,116
|$1,620
|$5,464
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,088
|$1,672
|$2,759
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,279
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$5,546
|Financing
|$7,021
|$5,645
|$4,180
|$2,614
|$945
|$20,406
|Depreciation
|$33,278
|$14,855
|$12,132
|$13,604
|$11,881
|$85,750
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,768
|$25,140
|$20,980
|$24,972
|$20,812
|$141,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,621
|Maintenance
|$76
|$250
|$176
|$2,149
|$1,117
|$3,768
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$750
|$1,153
|$1,903
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,641
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,825
|Financing
|$4,842
|$3,893
|$2,883
|$1,803
|$652
|$14,073
|Depreciation
|$22,950
|$10,245
|$8,367
|$9,382
|$8,194
|$59,138
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,323
|$17,338
|$14,469
|$17,222
|$14,353
|$97,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,226
|$1,269
|$1,313
|$1,359
|$6,352
|Maintenance
|$86
|$283
|$199
|$2,428
|$1,262
|$4,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$847
|$1,303
|$2,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,114
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,322
|Financing
|$5,471
|$4,399
|$3,258
|$2,037
|$737
|$15,902
|Depreciation
|$25,933
|$11,577
|$9,455
|$10,602
|$9,259
|$66,826
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$38,785
|$19,592
|$16,350
|$19,461
|$16,219
|$110,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,345
|$1,393
|$1,441
|$1,492
|$6,970
|Maintenance
|$94
|$310
|$218
|$2,665
|$1,385
|$4,672
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$930
|$1,430
|$2,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,515
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,743
|Financing
|$6,004
|$4,827
|$3,575
|$2,236
|$808
|$17,451
|Depreciation
|$28,458
|$12,704
|$10,375
|$11,634
|$10,161
|$73,331
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,561
|$21,499
|$17,942
|$21,355
|$17,798
|$121,154
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Navigator
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available
