Used 2000 Lincoln Navigator Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/480.0 mi.
|330.0/450.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30.0 gal.
|30.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.2 ft.
|42.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|63.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.4 in.
|64.4 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|75.4 in.
|75.4 in.
|Wheel base
|119.0 in.
|119.0 in.
|Length
|204.8 in.
|204.8 in.
|Width
|82.5 in.
|82.5 in.
|Curb weight
|5393 lbs.
|5723 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
