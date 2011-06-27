Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKZ Sedan
Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,468*
Total Cash Price
$33,425
Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,817*
Total Cash Price
$25,190
Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,093*
Total Cash Price
$24,221
Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,485*
Total Cash Price
$35,120
Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,093*
Total Cash Price
$24,221
Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,435*
Total Cash Price
$30,034
Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,281*
Total Cash Price
$28,823
Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,883*
Total Cash Price
$31,972
MKZ Hybrid
Hybrid Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,955*
Total Cash Price
$24,705
Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$59,037*
Total Cash Price
$33,183
Hybrid Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$60,761*
Total Cash Price
$34,152
Hybrid Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,695*
Total Cash Price
$27,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,403
|Maintenance
|$255
|$3,010
|$1,126
|$1,771
|$1,987
|$8,149
|Repairs
|$588
|$898
|$967
|$1,045
|$1,122
|$4,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,804
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,030
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,445
|$1,071
|$669
|$241
|$5,225
|Depreciation
|$8,066
|$3,629
|$3,195
|$2,833
|$2,542
|$20,265
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,124
|$12,759
|$10,248
|$10,321
|$10,016
|$59,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$1,023
|$4,826
|Maintenance
|$192
|$2,268
|$849
|$1,334
|$1,498
|$6,141
|Repairs
|$443
|$677
|$729
|$787
|$846
|$3,482
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,530
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,089
|$807
|$504
|$182
|$3,937
|Depreciation
|$6,079
|$2,735
|$2,408
|$2,135
|$1,916
|$15,272
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,151
|$9,616
|$7,723
|$7,778
|$7,548
|$44,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$984
|$4,640
|Maintenance
|$185
|$2,181
|$816
|$1,283
|$1,440
|$5,905
|Repairs
|$426
|$651
|$701
|$757
|$813
|$3,348
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,047
|$776
|$485
|$175
|$3,786
|Depreciation
|$5,845
|$2,630
|$2,315
|$2,053
|$1,842
|$14,685
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,684
|$9,246
|$7,426
|$7,479
|$7,258
|$43,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,385
|$1,427
|$6,728
|Maintenance
|$268
|$3,162
|$1,183
|$1,860
|$2,088
|$8,562
|Repairs
|$618
|$944
|$1,016
|$1,098
|$1,179
|$4,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,895
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,133
|Financing
|$1,889
|$1,518
|$1,125
|$703
|$254
|$5,490
|Depreciation
|$8,475
|$3,814
|$3,357
|$2,977
|$2,671
|$21,293
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,942
|$13,407
|$10,768
|$10,845
|$10,524
|$62,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$984
|$4,640
|Maintenance
|$185
|$2,181
|$816
|$1,283
|$1,440
|$5,905
|Repairs
|$426
|$651
|$701
|$757
|$813
|$3,348
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,307
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,303
|$1,047
|$776
|$485
|$175
|$3,786
|Depreciation
|$5,845
|$2,630
|$2,315
|$2,053
|$1,842
|$14,685
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,684
|$9,246
|$7,426
|$7,479
|$7,258
|$43,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$5,754
|Maintenance
|$229
|$2,704
|$1,012
|$1,591
|$1,786
|$7,322
|Repairs
|$528
|$807
|$869
|$939
|$1,008
|$4,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,824
|Financing
|$1,616
|$1,298
|$962
|$601
|$217
|$4,695
|Depreciation
|$7,248
|$3,261
|$2,871
|$2,546
|$2,284
|$18,209
|Fuel
|$2,163
|$2,227
|$2,294
|$2,362
|$2,434
|$11,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,488
|$11,465
|$9,208
|$9,274
|$9,000
|$53,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,171
|$5,522
|Maintenance
|$220
|$2,595
|$971
|$1,527
|$1,714
|$7,027
|Repairs
|$507
|$775
|$834
|$901
|$967
|$3,984
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,555
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,750
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,246
|$923
|$577
|$208
|$4,505
|Depreciation
|$6,956
|$3,130
|$2,755
|$2,443
|$2,192
|$17,475
|Fuel
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$2,202
|$2,267
|$2,336
|$11,017
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,904
|$11,003
|$8,837
|$8,900
|$8,637
|$51,281
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Sedan Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$6,125
|Maintenance
|$244
|$2,879
|$1,077
|$1,694
|$1,901
|$7,795
|Repairs
|$562
|$859
|$925
|$999
|$1,073
|$4,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,725
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,942
|Financing
|$1,720
|$1,382
|$1,024
|$640
|$231
|$4,998
|Depreciation
|$7,715
|$3,472
|$3,056
|$2,710
|$2,431
|$19,384
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,423
|$12,205
|$9,802
|$9,872
|$9,581
|$56,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Hybrid Hybrid Select 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$918
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$4,733
|Maintenance
|$189
|$2,225
|$832
|$1,309
|$1,469
|$6,023
|Repairs
|$435
|$664
|$715
|$772
|$829
|$3,415
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,333
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,500
|Financing
|$1,329
|$1,068
|$792
|$495
|$179
|$3,862
|Depreciation
|$5,962
|$2,683
|$2,361
|$2,094
|$1,879
|$14,979
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,918
|$9,431
|$7,575
|$7,629
|$7,403
|$43,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Hybrid Hybrid Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$6,357
|Maintenance
|$253
|$2,988
|$1,118
|$1,758
|$1,973
|$8,090
|Repairs
|$584
|$892
|$960
|$1,037
|$1,114
|$4,587
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,791
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,015
|Financing
|$1,785
|$1,434
|$1,063
|$664
|$240
|$5,187
|Depreciation
|$8,008
|$3,603
|$3,172
|$2,813
|$2,524
|$20,118
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,007
|$12,667
|$10,174
|$10,246
|$9,943
|$59,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Hybrid Hybrid Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$6,542
|Maintenance
|$261
|$3,075
|$1,151
|$1,809
|$2,030
|$8,326
|Repairs
|$601
|$918
|$988
|$1,067
|$1,146
|$4,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,074
|Financing
|$1,837
|$1,476
|$1,094
|$684
|$247
|$5,338
|Depreciation
|$8,241
|$3,708
|$3,264
|$2,895
|$2,597
|$20,706
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,474
|$13,037
|$10,471
|$10,545
|$10,234
|$60,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MKZ Hybrid Hybrid Premiere 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,112
|$5,243
|Maintenance
|$209
|$2,465
|$922
|$1,450
|$1,627
|$6,673
|Repairs
|$481
|$736
|$792
|$855
|$919
|$3,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,477
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,472
|$1,183
|$877
|$548
|$198
|$4,278
|Depreciation
|$6,605
|$2,972
|$2,616
|$2,320
|$2,081
|$16,594
|Fuel
|$1,971
|$2,029
|$2,091
|$2,153
|$2,218
|$10,462
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,203
|$10,448
|$8,391
|$8,451
|$8,202
|$48,695
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 MKZ
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lincoln MKZ in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019