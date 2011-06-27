Used 2014 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

4TH MKZ OWNED (Have 3.7 model) bhp2000 , 12/30/2013 60 of 60 people found this review helpful Through 30 yrs had 5 BMWs, 2 Benz, 2 Jags & an Audi. ALL tire eaters. ALL ugly brake dust a wk after wash. All Premium gas. Most had me in the SERVICE depts on a reg. basis. BMW the worst. (Over-tech-ed) Got tired of it all in '07 & tried an MKZ. Cheaper to buy of course and luxury perks suffered but was pissed off. Then, things like REGULAR gas, no brake dust, tires getting 46k miles rather than 20k, free oil changes, rotations etc and NO PROBLEMS mechanically inspired the next one & so on. The car keeps improving & current one's the best so far. DON'T believe reviewers trashing after a day with the car. ASK OWNERS you see on the street then test drive. SUPPORT USA! Report Abuse

Smiles per Miles, and going strong alfista79 , 04/20/2014 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I actually have the V6 AWD, but I cannot select it in the options list. Love the exterior design, I am just smitten by its sinister beauty, especially in SmokedQuartz. The V6 is rev-happy, albeit not as torquey as GM's; the suspension is tight, and the electronic steering is not numb, nor too heavy. In AWD form with Pirelli's summer rubber, the car feels glued to the road on sharp, fast turns. Acceleration is brisk enough, but remember, this is NOT meant to be a Mustang for Lincoln; rather, a luxurious performance cruiser, and it fits the bill nicely. Interior is plush, supportive, and it gets plenty of praises, especially the novel arch! Touch-controls are not bad at all, as some mags say. Report Abuse

2014 Mkz with 5k driven miles Russ , 07/16/2016 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful First off I got really lucky with finding a MKZ with everything I wanted with only 5000 miles on it. The other MKZs had over 20k on them. so far I've had the car for 3 weeks and it's been nothing but a dream it's almost brand new the ride is super comfortable I came out of a Cadillac CTS and before that I had a Mercedes Benz 350 so I know what Comfort feels like in this MKZ is perfect when it comes to comfort and styling the interior is super quiet the exterior is strikingly beautiful. I love the I4 ecoboost engine gives you the power when you need it I feel like I'm still in my V6 and when you go into sport mode it is really phenomenal on how it handles the technology package is not for everybody but I love it some of the older people don't like it they want knots and you'll see the 2017 MKZ they went back to knobs but I prefer the Sleek styling that they have an in MKZ. You will not go wrong with a MKZ. Lincoln did a great job in this car.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not your grandpas car anymore Varun , 02/19/2016 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful No place to review the TV ads? ;) Must say as a 33 year old and looking for a car that is reliable, sleek, feature rich, sporty yet sophisticated - I didn't think an American car stood a chance. Then Lincoln redesigned the MKZ in 2013 and boy did they do an amazing job! It turned my head whenever I saw one on the road... And I'm glad to say the features match the top notch style. I have the '14 MKZ 3.7 v6 FWD. Also has the Tech Package, 19" wheels and THX sound. My highlights: - Exterior look is bold yet sophisticated - interior is exquisite. The touch screens and knob/buttonless center console is awesome! - Noise cancelling technology makes the cabin super quiet - push button transmission! Uh, super cool! - Techology package is a must for adaptive cruise control (read about it), parallel park assist, Lane departure warning & more - the THX sound is incredible! 14 speakers worth of audio bliss - The car handles like a dream, even in snowey conditions and the sports mode is fun for when you want more muscle than fuel economy - every feature you want is included: memory seats, a remote start that works from inside a building, dimming & Heated mirrors, power open/close on trunk, voice control your phone (Siri) plus the car, heated & cooled seats... All of them! Plus heated steering wheel. This car is amazing. Give it a try, it's hands down better than all its competitors in overall value, features and perdormance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse