Used 2017 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews
2017 Lincoln MKX is a winner
I purchased a 2017 Lincoln MKX a week ago and it surely is a pleasure to drive. It has all the safety features including backup camera, warning on cars in other lanes, collision alert, and even will call 911 if the airbags deploy. Since it is push button start and push button transmission a lot of space was made available for storage between the front seats including two "pass thru" storage bins. The Sync 3 entertainment is excellent and is also voice activated as is the navigation system. I really appreciate the radar weather maps which give "in the moment" maps of the local radar--very useful. In summary, the Lincoln MKX is a joy to drive and extremely quiet in city traffic or on the road. Everything works perfectly including the liftgate which has multiple ways of opening it(including waging your foot under the bumper). The 2017 Lincoln MKX is a true winner. After a year of ownership the MIX is greet. No issues or problems. Everything works perfectly. Just took it to dealership for annual maintenance service. Everything checked out OK.
2017 MKX is a awesome ride! I highly recommend!
I looked all the SUV's from entry level to top level from all brands. This included , Acura, VW, Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Nisan, Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Honda, etc.. None of them had the the full package at this price point. The technology, ride, luxury and performance. Some were close, like the new 2018 Audi. There are some really aggressive rebates and pricing so don't pay over invoice and get the 0% financing. I really enjoy driving this SUV. The one downside has been the MPG but I knew this going in after reading all the reviews. The performance is worth it and 20 MPG blended is not bad to have a twin turbo!
Best car I've ever drove!!
I got a terrific deal on this SUV. I looked at EVERYTHING out there and found this vehicle to be exactly what I wanted. Great power, very comfortable, great ride and plenty of storage. Nice paint and interior is fantastic . The Revel stereo is far beyond what I was looking for. My driving is all types, highways and city driving. My average MPG is 24.9 with regular gas. I've driven Infiniti, BMW, Buick, Ford, Chevy, Jeep and Nissan Suv, but nothing gave all the extras I was looking for at the price. I love this car!
Buying American better than ever
For the last 15 years we had Acura MDX's. Very disappointed with the Acura Dealer's arrogance and decided to look at other manufactures. The Lincoln Dealer listened to what we wanted and the MKX has everything we wanted. Great ride, performance, sound system, cargo space and styling. Excellent interface with the car and driver. Aggressive lease rates and an excellent warranty. We leased the Lincoln MKX over the Acura MKX, Lexus RX350, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Infinity Q60.
I have moderate back issues and severe neck issues
I bought this car for the 22 point adjustable seat. It is great. I can ride for an hour in most cars. When the pain starts, I put on the massage seat! Gets me home pain free. So very thankful. I must tell you the safety features are awesome. I love the cruise control that slows down and speeds up based on the car in front of you. I also love the auto stop and heated steering wheel. Honey I'm in heaven. Basically, this car nearly drives itself and you sit back in the best seat every and enjoy the ride. I've gone from hating to drive due to pain, to loving to drive. Thank you! The electronics are a bit in need. My windsheild wipers on intermittent go crazy and I've had a backup sensor go bad. The control for massage on the passenger seat had to be replaced, but the dealer did it with no questions.
