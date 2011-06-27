Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKX SUV
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,074*
Total Cash Price
$27,513
Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,913*
Total Cash Price
$36,954
Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,838*
Total Cash Price
$38,033
Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,395*
Total Cash Price
$37,224
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,036*
Total Cash Price
$28,053
Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,762*
Total Cash Price
$39,112
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,112*
Total Cash Price
$26,974
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,112*
Total Cash Price
$26,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,049
|$4,945
|Maintenance
|$2,298
|$1,454
|$1,615
|$1,339
|$2,706
|$9,412
|Repairs
|$524
|$561
|$605
|$651
|$699
|$3,040
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,483
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,671
|Financing
|$1,480
|$1,189
|$881
|$551
|$200
|$4,301
|Depreciation
|$6,734
|$3,083
|$2,714
|$2,405
|$2,158
|$17,095
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,073
|$8,964
|$8,571
|$7,783
|$8,684
|$49,074
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,328
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$6,642
|Maintenance
|$3,087
|$1,952
|$2,169
|$1,799
|$3,635
|$12,641
|Repairs
|$704
|$754
|$812
|$874
|$938
|$4,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,992
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,244
|Financing
|$1,988
|$1,597
|$1,184
|$740
|$269
|$5,777
|Depreciation
|$9,045
|$4,142
|$3,646
|$3,230
|$2,899
|$22,961
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,244
|$12,040
|$11,512
|$10,453
|$11,664
|$65,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,325
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$1,449
|$6,836
|Maintenance
|$3,177
|$2,009
|$2,232
|$1,851
|$3,741
|$13,010
|Repairs
|$725
|$776
|$836
|$900
|$966
|$4,202
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,050
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,310
|Financing
|$2,046
|$1,644
|$1,218
|$761
|$276
|$5,946
|Depreciation
|$9,309
|$4,262
|$3,752
|$3,325
|$2,984
|$23,632
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,836
|$12,391
|$11,848
|$10,758
|$12,005
|$67,838
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$6,690
|Maintenance
|$3,109
|$1,966
|$2,185
|$1,812
|$3,661
|$12,733
|Repairs
|$709
|$759
|$818
|$880
|$945
|$4,112
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,007
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,260
|Financing
|$2,002
|$1,609
|$1,192
|$745
|$270
|$5,819
|Depreciation
|$9,111
|$4,172
|$3,672
|$3,254
|$2,920
|$23,129
|Fuel
|$2,194
|$2,260
|$2,328
|$2,397
|$2,470
|$11,650
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,392
|$12,127
|$11,596
|$10,529
|$11,749
|$66,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,042
|Maintenance
|$2,343
|$1,482
|$1,646
|$1,366
|$2,759
|$9,596
|Repairs
|$535
|$572
|$617
|$664
|$712
|$3,099
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,704
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,213
|$899
|$562
|$204
|$4,386
|Depreciation
|$6,866
|$3,144
|$2,767
|$2,452
|$2,201
|$17,430
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,368
|$9,140
|$8,739
|$7,935
|$8,855
|$50,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$1,491
|$7,030
|Maintenance
|$3,267
|$2,066
|$2,295
|$1,904
|$3,847
|$13,379
|Repairs
|$745
|$798
|$860
|$925
|$993
|$4,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,108
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,375
|Financing
|$2,104
|$1,691
|$1,253
|$783
|$284
|$6,115
|Depreciation
|$9,573
|$4,383
|$3,858
|$3,419
|$3,068
|$24,302
|Fuel
|$2,306
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,519
|$2,596
|$12,241
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,427
|$12,743
|$12,184
|$11,064
|$12,345
|$69,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,848
|Maintenance
|$2,253
|$1,425
|$1,583
|$1,313
|$2,653
|$9,227
|Repairs
|$514
|$550
|$593
|$638
|$685
|$2,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,451
|$1,166
|$864
|$540
|$196
|$4,217
|Depreciation
|$6,602
|$3,023
|$2,661
|$2,358
|$2,116
|$16,760
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,777
|$8,788
|$8,403
|$7,630
|$8,514
|$48,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 MKX SUV Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,848
|Maintenance
|$2,253
|$1,425
|$1,583
|$1,313
|$2,653
|$9,227
|Repairs
|$514
|$550
|$593
|$638
|$685
|$2,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,451
|$1,166
|$864
|$540
|$196
|$4,217
|Depreciation
|$6,602
|$3,023
|$2,661
|$2,358
|$2,116
|$16,760
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,777
|$8,788
|$8,403
|$7,630
|$8,514
|$48,112
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lincoln MKX in Virginia is:not available
