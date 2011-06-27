Used 2011 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews

Sync Not Ready for Prime Time linkstur , 03/11/2011 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I'll give the car high marks even though there are definitely problems with the touch system. I personally have an issue with my phone not staying linked to the car. It constantly disconnects, then re-connects. 4 to 6 times during a 20 minute ride to work. The computer that's in the car reminds me of an old 386. It works, but works slowly (relatively speaking). It sometimes takes 20 seconds or more before the radio starts playing after start-up. NEVER try to use the touch screen before the system is completely loaded...(about 45 seconds). If you do, it will not work well. But all this can/will be fixed. Most everything else works fine, and there's a LOT of very cool stuff. Report Abuse

lincoln rocks! linc , 11/27/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful What can I say.. Great car.I have tested several European SUVs: mercedes glk 350, audi q5,lexus 350 and acura mdx. They all are good cars, but only Lincoln had that balance of everything:driving dynamics, luxury,best electronics in its class that made me buy this vehicle.My Lincoln touch and Sync are best in the business...period. THX2 system with 14 speakers and subwofer is simply amazing. I believe that European and Japanese suvs were ahead a few years back but this Lincoln is clearly leading the pack now

FUN FUN Car!! sisper , 04/26/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Had the car for 10 days. Drove 350+ miles. Fantastic! impresses everyone from interior to exterior looks and features. powerful torque! Powerful yet sturdy and quiet. Fun to drive in Manual mode. Back camera outrageously fun to use. voice commands makes you feel like playing around with it! Ambient lights make you want to try them all! roof for driver and passengers? awesome! sensors for blind spot cars? amazing. Opening the trunk without taking the keys off packets while caring grocery bags, should be made into LAW! MUST have! steering wheel too good to describe. Test drive to understand. do you want 5 days weather forecast? no problem. sports scores? no problem! The LEATHER SEATS, ohh! etc

Simply a great car!!!! fordlincoln , 06/09/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd consecutive Lincoln - just sold my 06 LS and bought the 11 MKX. This car is fantastic. I did compare this with Cadillac SRX and it was really no comparison at all. The Lincoln simple had more standard features that I wanted. The new looks and the highly advanced technology really sold me on this vehicle. IMO, the new front grill and the new taillight design are BIG improvements over the previous MKX. The MyLincoln Touch sync system is unbelievable. I am far from a techie, but I do like new technologies and the MyLincoln Touch system is great. If you are not very proficient with new technology you may have a longer learning curve, but it is well worth it. I am still finding new things out and I have had the car for almost 3 weeks. I actually like the the touch screen technology more than the voice recognition. It is very similar to using a smartphone.