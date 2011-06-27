Used 2011 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews
Sync Not Ready for Prime Time
I'll give the car high marks even though there are definitely problems with the touch system. I personally have an issue with my phone not staying linked to the car. It constantly disconnects, then re-connects. 4 to 6 times during a 20 minute ride to work. The computer that's in the car reminds me of an old 386. It works, but works slowly (relatively speaking). It sometimes takes 20 seconds or more before the radio starts playing after start-up. NEVER try to use the touch screen before the system is completely loaded...(about 45 seconds). If you do, it will not work well. But all this can/will be fixed. Most everything else works fine, and there's a LOT of very cool stuff.
lincoln rocks!
What can I say.. Great car.I have tested several European SUVs: mercedes glk 350, audi q5,lexus 350 and acura mdx. They all are good cars, but only Lincoln had that balance of everything:driving dynamics, luxury,best electronics in its class that made me buy this vehicle.My Lincoln touch and Sync are best in the business...period. THX2 system with 14 speakers and subwofer is simply amazing. I believe that European and Japanese suvs were ahead a few years back but this Lincoln is clearly leading the pack now
FUN FUN Car!!
Had the car for 10 days. Drove 350+ miles. Fantastic! impresses everyone from interior to exterior looks and features. powerful torque! Powerful yet sturdy and quiet. Fun to drive in Manual mode. Back camera outrageously fun to use. voice commands makes you feel like playing around with it! Ambient lights make you want to try them all! roof for driver and passengers? awesome! sensors for blind spot cars? amazing. Opening the trunk without taking the keys off packets while caring grocery bags, should be made into LAW! MUST have! steering wheel too good to describe. Test drive to understand. do you want 5 days weather forecast? no problem. sports scores? no problem! The LEATHER SEATS, ohh! etc
Simply a great car!!!!
This is my 3rd consecutive Lincoln - just sold my 06 LS and bought the 11 MKX. This car is fantastic. I did compare this with Cadillac SRX and it was really no comparison at all. The Lincoln simple had more standard features that I wanted. The new looks and the highly advanced technology really sold me on this vehicle. IMO, the new front grill and the new taillight design are BIG improvements over the previous MKX. The MyLincoln Touch sync system is unbelievable. I am far from a techie, but I do like new technologies and the MyLincoln Touch system is great. If you are not very proficient with new technology you may have a longer learning curve, but it is well worth it. I am still finding new things out and I have had the car for almost 3 weeks. I actually like the the touch screen technology more than the voice recognition. It is very similar to using a smartphone.
Pros and Cons
Pros. . . Very comfortable heated and cooled memory front seats. Especially comfortable and workable for my handicapped wife. Looks good, people often comment on what a "nice looking vehicle" it is. Cruise control is very good; will keep you within a few mph of setting whether going up or down grades. Back up camera is very helpful. Cons. . .GPS is a disaster. It will not respond to owner manual instructions to set up destinations, whether by voice or touch. Plus the route it takes you on to get somewhere is very often miles out of the way. Not even a close match to a simple Garmin. Has expensive to fix quirks like check engine light. Even though we have the "full" warranty, the dealership charges us $100 to use the warranty, and repairs are often "not covered." A simple 100K check up cost me almost $1,000 because a little problem (their words) was not fully covered under the warranty. We bought the vehicle used and got the full extended bumper to bumper warranty (so we were told). Guess they are not dealers of their word. Touch screen has its issues as well. If I touch the Navigation screen to look ahead for turns it will respond and jump ahead, however when I touch to return to where we are on the route, it tells me that it will not respond when the vehicle is moving. Really? It just did respond, but now it will not and it leaves me lost for the moment. There is a setting in the electronic section that says it will memorize certain of your settings. Sometimes it loses its memory. Example, you are supposed to set a temperature you like and by touching "My Temp" on the dash, it is supposed to go to that setting. It will not keep that setting, no matter how many times I follow the due process. Since first posting this, more electronic problems have arisen. Presently in the midst of having the passenger door handle replaced. Getting "Passenger Door Ajar" warning light, even though the door is not ajar. This replacement will cost approx $500. I understand it is a common problem. Shouldn't Lincoln cover this with a call back? And the list goes on. . .
