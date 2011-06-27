Used 2009 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews
Shweeeeettttt Ride!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I just bought the 2009 MKX with the Navigation, Sync, 20 inch wheels, and THXII sound. I am absolutely blown away that a 5-year-old car with 101,000 miles can still run like new and look like new. The ride is quiet and the creature comforts are outstanding. Heated/cooled seats in the front and heated rear seats as well as the panoramic sunroof and incredible sound system round out the excellent package. It holds the road well due to its wide stance. This has gota be one of the nicest used cars I have ever seen and driven.
Extremely Satisfied Buyer
I have owned 2 SUV 's in the past, and this is the type vehicle I like/need for my work. I researched the MKX along with Lexux, & Enclave, and chose MKX. I'm glad I did, and would do it again in a heartbeat. I love this car! The handling of the car is tops on my list, and it looks great!
Sweet Ride
I gave my husband the MKX for his 50th birthday. He had always wanted a Lincoln and needs AWD to reliably make it to work. He loves this car. It is fun to drive, he likes the height, it is powerful and the computer is great. So far the computer had to be replaced at 15K because the blue tooth failed and the exterior driver side door handle came off in his hand at 17K. Lincoln replaced everything without charge but it was a hassle.
Very Pleased With My MKX!
This car is very quite and comfortable. We had a Ford Explorer and the front room is comparable to the Explorer. The rear room is better than the Explorer. There are a lot of items the MKX has that are not available on the Ford Edge Limited such cooled seats, softer suspension, real wood interior trim, satellite radio, better seats and thicker carpet, and many other items. We are averaging 18 mpg in stop and go traffic. The car is solid and so far very reliable. It is a top safety pick and anyone in the market for a midsize crossover should drive an MKX before making a purchase.
My New MKX
I picked up my MKX leased vehicle on 3/20 with AWD and the luxury and technology is amazing. I had an SEL Edge for the prior two years, and liked it, but this is a whole other level.
