Used 2013 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Lincoln's return to the luxury car market!
Sound, reliable luxury vehicle. Loaded with features and safety components. Good MPG for large, 4,000 lb. luxury car. Drove Lincoln Mark 6's, 7's & 8's all thru the 80's & 90's, then went with two BMW 7 Series for 15 years...I'm back with the new line of Lincoln MKS & Continental series. Why pay $90,000+ when you can get all the comfort features for half the price. Maybe not quit as quiet or positive road handling, but I'm very pleased with comfort and drivability. The maintenance cost after warranty are exceptionally expensive for BMW/Mercedes models with Lincoln truly much more reasonable.
Great vehicle
This obviously not an economy car but a very comfortable, responsive vehicle that is a pleasure to drive.
I love it!
Beautiful car, fully loaded, the seats massage your back and rear end...
Navigation with iphone
I recently purchased a 2013 MKS which is equipped with the navigation and blue tooth. I have had a problem with the navigation resulting in freezing in the middle of directions and/or not able to get directions. I was told by Lincoln that there is a glitch with the software of the Iphone and the Lincoln Sync system. They are aware of the problem and hope to solve it by the end of the summer. I have had the Lincoln in the past with navigation and never had a problem. This new system is not working well at all.
Solid Performance
Backup camera and other driver aids make up for poor visibility.
