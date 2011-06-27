Used 2011 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Real Word Review of the 2010 Lincoln MKS
I bought an MKS in December 2010, after three years of exhaustive online comparisons, Edmunds reviews filled with disdain, New England Automobile Shows and test drives. I was looking for 3 basic criteria in a new car: V-8 power, Rear-Leg room for my in-laws, and a Large Trunk which would easily fit my golf clubs. The MKS does all of this in spades!! The leather interior far surpasses the Ford Taurus. Only the BMW 760Li, Audi L8 and 2009 Infinity M45 were comparable...for $20-80K more! Overall, the MKS is a spacious full-sized luxury car, that errs on the side of technology rather than interior detail for less than half the cost of a comparable European luxury sedan.
Best Car I have ever owned.
I purchased my 2011 MKS in November 2010. It is the finest car I have ever owned. I have owned two Infiniti Q45s, Chrysler 300-C (which was the worst car I have ever owned) and various other cars. The MKS is very fast, has all the bells and whistles, fun to drive, and also looks fantastic. Ford has done a terrific job with this one. I disagree with the testers who complained about the ride I feel it is very good. The all wheel drive is fantastic in the snow. During the snow storms of December 2010 I never got stuck while other cars were abandoned.
MKS Ecoboost - American Luxury is Fun again!
Purchased new on Sep 30, 2011. I love this vehicle. It's got plenty of horsepower and will rocket you onto the interstate or around those slow moving vehicles in the left lane. All the while surrounding you in the comfort of heated and cooled, soft leather seats and a surround sound audio system that puts you in the best seat of any venue while cranking out your favorite tunes. Everything sounds good in surround, even the stuff you hate! I like that Lincoln isn't trying to go Euro luxury with this vehicle. It is a big, well mannered, comfortable highway cruiser that stands out from the rest of the vehicles on the road. Be different, buy Lincoln.
I just love my MKS
I have been a long time client to FOMOCO - starting with my 88 Thunderbird Turbo Coupe. I traded in my 2008 MKZ for a 2011 MKS and cannot be happier. This car is HOT and loads of fun to drive. I am so happy I decided to upgrade!
Fantastic ride!
Really a sweet ride! My MKS with Ecoboot is an amazing car. It was great in the winter, going uphill on a road with 4 to 7 inches of snow--even with 20 inch wheels and tires! The only other vehicle that didn't get stuck was my neighbor's Tahoe. I was really impressed. There is a ton of room and I really like the leather they use. It feels really soft but has held up well (20,000 miles)
