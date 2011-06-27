Used 2017 Lincoln MKC SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Addition to the Lincoln Line Charles W , 01/19/2017 Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful As another reviewer's title says, "This is not your grandpa's Lincoln." I thought that when I first test drove one, and I would have used the title here if it hadn't already been used. I have been a Ford product owner since my first new car, and this is my eighth new car. I traded in my 2002 Eddie Bauer Explorer with almost 250,000 miles on it for the MKC. I wanted something a bit smaller with better gas mileage while offering quality. I will say that I always said I'd never spend more than $35,000 on a car, but the MKC Reserve certainly stickered for substantially more. However, I believe that for the price and from a comparison standpoint, the MSRP is not out of line. The fit and finish on the vehicle is outstanding, and I've had a number of compliments on the car from passersby. People really like to comment on my kicking under the rear to open the rear hatch. People also love the welcome lighting in the car. I've had the car for one year and 4 months, and I can honestly say it has exceeded my expectations. I've read reviews from individuals and ratings companies (e.g., magazine editors) that the mileage estimates are way off. I have to say that is not my experience. Other ratings I've seen in some reviewers were actually lower than I expected. At speeds from 65 to 73 on the highway, I've actually hit 34+ mpg. That's better than the highway mpg on the window sticker. So, this is definitely good mileage. And with over 19,000 miles on the car now, the average mileage since I've owned it has averaged 24.6 miles. I love BLIS, adaptive cruise control, the heated and cooled seats (cooled are going to be very important in the southern heat), the My Lincoln app, extremely comfortable seats, active park assist and other options. I joke that I actually had to read the manual to learn how to use the car. Oh, and I can't forget the push button start and remote functions, including starting from my phone. And speaking of the phone, my iPhone works great with SYNC 3. Bluetooth works well, voice recognition is great, and the nav system is handy - I had no desire to get the nav system, but it came with the package, and I actually use it to see what traffic is like when going to and from work. And the THX optional sound system is outstanding - it's a new way to listen to my music! After 1 year and 4 months and 19,000 miles, I still find no negative issues with the car. Burgundy velvet with the ebony interior is a great combination, too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blows away the BMW X3 MAC , 04/07/2017 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I drove and priced BMW,MB, Lexus and more. I was about to buy the X3 when I took the MKC for a spin. OMG - love this SUV beyond comfort and great ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Gives BMW, Audi, Lexus a run for their money Stan Man the Lincoln Fan , 01/30/2018 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful My husband and I bought our MKC to replace his rapidly aging luxury car, which gracefully lived a long, garage-kept life for 15+ years. Since the MKC's were released, my husband had his eye on them... he loved the exterior styling. We considered the BMW X3, Audi Q3 and Lexus NX, and were completely and pleasantly surprised when we test drove the MKC. Official reviews touted that the MKC was just a "re-badged Ford Escape" and I can tell you, this is nothing like an Escape. Far, far from it. We purchased the 2017 MKC Reserve AWD with the Tow, Technology and Climate Packages. The technology in this is amazing - we're in our mid-30's and were just shocked as to all it can do! The Sync3 system is intuitive and responsive, and we love that it works with our Android and iPhones. All of the safety features like BLIS with cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, radar cruise control, ect, is a huge help, but some of those annoying features can be turned off (which we liked). One thing we didn't think we'd appreciate as much as we do is the comfort. I love the BMW and Audi's performance, but the MKC is so, so quiet and comfortable without really sacrificing responsiveness. The noise and roughness is one thing I really didn't like in the BMW. The heated/cooled seats, and heated steering wheel are a huge plus. We live in the Northeast, and can say this has been excellent and solid when driving in the snow or poor weather conditions. The panoramic sunroof is great too; probably the nicest feature, I'd say. My father even like the sleek design and the interior quality... and he's owned nothing but BMW and Lexus for ages. The sounds system could be a little better; seems a little "blah" to me. But I would say that so far, this is my only complaint. This is by far one of this nicest, best vehicles either of us has owned so far. We bought an excellent vehicle for the price and as long as Lincoln keeps this up, we'll be long-term customers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Good Alternative to German and Japanese Models Craig , 04/04/2017 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful Coming out of an Audi Q5, the MKC is a pleasant surprise. Professional reviews of it have been mixed. While some of the criticisms are valid, most are not. On the plus side, the interior materials are every bit as good as the Germans and Japanese. MKC's leather is superior to the Q5's base leather. If anything is lacking inside, it's not the materials, it's the aesthetic design. Lincoln needs to get a bit more creative in that regard to match the Europeans. I'm not crazy about the center stack design, though it's better in person that in pics. The exterior design is best in class except arguably the Macan in my opinion. Many reviews claim the MKC is slow compared to competitors, but it certainly doesn't feel it. My 2.0 MKC feels just as fast as my Q5 2.0 did. Ultimately, the MKC is let down by its downmarket 6 speed transmission, which results in acceleration and mileage disadvantages compared to the 7, 8, and 9 speeds common in the class (RSX & NX still make due with 6 speeds as well). A transmission with 2 more gears would even up the score. The AWD model will pull .83g on a skidpad. That's right there with the Benz's .83g & Audi's .85g, so handling is competitive. If you want a small SUV that drives like a sports car, the BMX X3 or Porsche Macan are for you. Most people don't need that though. The features for the money is incredible. On the minus side, the backseat is uninhabitable by anyone with legs if you're sitting behind a 6 footer like me. Lincoln has to do a better job on the packaging. Also the driver left footrest is oddly shaped and not big enough for someone with larger feet. The view out the back is also not so great, but that's common in these newer designs with higher beltlines. Lastly, the optional 2.3 engine didn't feel any quicker than the 2.0, making it not worth its $1k cost in my opinion. Other than the tight rear seat, these are minor quibbles. Try to option up a X5, Q5 or GLC similarly to a Reserve MKC and you'll spend about $6k more - same goes for the Black Label. One could argue these German vehicles are better - but certainly none are $6k better. And some of them don't offer all the tech the MKC has at any price. The RSX is blah and soulless, the Macan and Evoque are horribly overpriced, and the NX is just plain ugly with underwhelming equipment options. That all adds up to Lincoln having a credible competitor in this class. Final thought for all those complaining about poor mileage. New cars typically have poor mileage during the engine break in period - especially turbo engines. It'll get better after the first few hundred miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse