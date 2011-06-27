Used 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII Coupe Consumer Reviews
I love my LSC!
Hello everyone, people everywhere who have this car and participate on the online forums for this car knows of me. But for those who don't, I'm ginamarie. I proudly own my 98 Lincoln mark 8 lsc se, I had gotten this car as'a birthday gift from hubs, when I realized it was time to buy something a little more reliable- boy was I right and got exactly what I wanted, blkonblk, moon, low miles got her at 50k and she still going strong at a little over 174k. Like every car with miles you have your leaks and squeaks. As long as you keep your oils changed and up to the min on necessary repairs I know my lsc will go for many more miles.
where to get spare parts
I too love this car, as someone who's had many cars in my life time this one has been the most fun to drive and I also get many complements from other drivers. For anybody out there who's needing any spare parts theirs a Bone yard in central Florida called Rienharts" they have many of the parts you will ever need plus they will ship it overnight if you wish. my rear center tail light went out a few years ago and they were very helpful, I was surprised who easy it was to install myself in about one hour. I hope this info will help all of you "mark" lovers like myself.
Love this car, after ten years...
It is a classic style that everyone likes and fun to drive. Only major repairs were front ti-rods replaced and finding replacement HID Headlamps which Ford is no longer manufacturing and none to be found. Had to spend $650 for a headlamp retrofit kit, plus $250 labor to have headlights that work. Difficult to find certain parts since Ford no longer makes this vehicle. Shame on Ford!
Best Car I've Ever Owned!
Wow!! What a Car. From the moment I drove the car at the dealership, I told my husband, "This is a Hot Rod Lincoln and I want it!" Of course I never thought that I would own one, but bought it brand new 3 months later. We absolutely LOVED THE CAR! Ride is excellent, performance is unbelievable, and the car is absolutely BEAUTIFUL! To this day June 2010 when I drive this car I get compliments on it. It is the Bright Toreador Red Tinted Clear coat Metallic and when clean looks still looks like a million bucks. I love this car, but replacement parts are hard to find so as I sit here today I'm having to sell the car. Believe me the tears will be coming. By far the BEST Car I've ever owned.
Plans for my Mk
Gonna cost you in repairs but well worth it.I have a Ford mechanic good friend,so it's cheap for me. Cobra motor is getting a new intake and exhaust, hopefully tuning too.Air ride goes bad,rotors warp,small electrical problems,stabilizer bars on front. Set of Blizzaks for winter and 17" Konigs with performance Kumho's for summer.
