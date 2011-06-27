Clean CARFAX One-Owner. Rare Cordovan Red 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC Collectors Edition, Lincoln Dealer's Private Collection, Just Like New with an actual 2,849 miles! One of a kind. Moonroof, Chrome Directional Wheels, Collector's Edition, Euro Perforated Leather Seats, Exterior Trim, Floor Mats, Gold Badging, Gold Collector's Edition Exterior Badging, Gold Collector's Edition Interior Badging, Heated Seats, Portable Cellular Telephone, Power Moonroof, Preferred Equipment Package 810A, Wood Shift Knob, Wood Steering Wheel.Call for availability. Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPG**** Transparent Haggle Free Pricing, No Pressure Commission Free Environment. 3 generations with over 50 years of experience. All of our vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection by our factory certified technicians, they are fully serviced and ready to go. We welcome all trades, provide ultra low financing for qualified buyers, and offer extended service plans for all makes and models. We have a huge service facility with a state of the art body shop for all of your automotive needs. Visit our friendly and fully Certified sales staff today****. LINCOLN of WAYNE...Family Owned, Three Generations, Since 1962. NO GIMMICKS...JUST GOOD DEALS!!!

