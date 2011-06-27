Used 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII for Sale

  • $27,995

    1998 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC

    2,849 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lincoln of Wayne - Wayne / New Jersey

    Clean CARFAX One-Owner. Rare Cordovan Red 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC Collectors Edition, Lincoln Dealer's Private Collection, Just Like New with an actual 2,849 miles! One of a kind. Moonroof, Chrome Directional Wheels, Collector's Edition, Euro Perforated Leather Seats, Exterior Trim, Floor Mats, Gold Badging, Gold Collector's Edition Exterior Badging, Gold Collector's Edition Interior Badging, Heated Seats, Portable Cellular Telephone, Power Moonroof, Preferred Equipment Package 810A, Wood Shift Knob, Wood Steering Wheel.Call for availability. Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPG**** Transparent Haggle Free Pricing, No Pressure Commission Free Environment. 3 generations with over 50 years of experience. All of our vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection by our factory certified technicians, they are fully serviced and ready to go. We welcome all trades, provide ultra low financing for qualified buyers, and offer extended service plans for all makes and models. We have a huge service facility with a state of the art body shop for all of your automotive needs. Visit our friendly and fully Certified sales staff today****. LINCOLN of WAYNE...Family Owned, Three Generations, Since 1962. NO GIMMICKS...JUST GOOD DEALS!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Lincoln Mark VIII LSC.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1LNFM92V4WY735923
    Stock: 00066713
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-17-2016

