Used 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Mark VIII
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm285 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5500 rpm280 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.
Measurements
Length207.3 in.207.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3778 lbs.3778 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.8 in.74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Baltic
  • Black
  • Arctic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Metallic
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Ivory
  • Performance White
  • Deep Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cypress
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Medium Pewter Pearl Metallic
