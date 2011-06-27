Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/462.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|225 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|42.0 in.
|Front leg room
|58.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|202.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3807 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.2 in.
|Wheel base
|108.5 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
