Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Mark VII
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive
Cylinders: V8
Combined MPG: 18
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 315.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 21.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 18
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 5.0 l
Horsepower: 225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Cylinders: V8
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 42.0 in.
Front leg room: 58.4 in.
Measurements
Length: 202.8 in.
Curb weight: 3807 lbs. / 3768 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 14.2 cu.ft.
Height: 54.2 in.
Wheel base: 108.5 in.
Width: 70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
