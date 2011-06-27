1992 Lincoln Mark VII Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$660 - $1,592
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The final year for the Mark VII, changes are limited to minor alterations of the interior.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mr. Bill,01/31/2003
1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.
Sam,03/23/2009
The last year of the Mark VII. Good performance and first class luxury.
Dragon1,06/15/2004
Only major mechanical problem was the water pump, which stopped working around 120,000 miles. Cost me $23 for a replacement at AutoZone. Mechanically identical to (I think) 89- 93 Mustang, so lots of interchangeable parts.
trey,06/03/2008
I have had my Mark 7 for almost 3 years. Had to replace the water pump the second day I had it. Replaced the height sensor on the right front right rear air bag and compresson. Other than that I have had Mark all across the country from South Dakota to West Virginia and everywhere between. It's going to the grave with me.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
