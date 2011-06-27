  1. Home
1992 Lincoln Mark VII Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The final year for the Mark VII, changes are limited to minor alterations of the interior.

Special Edition Series
Mr. Bill,01/31/2003
1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.
LSC SE Triple Black
Sam,03/23/2009
The last year of the Mark VII. Good performance and first class luxury.
Great car
Dragon1,06/15/2004
Only major mechanical problem was the water pump, which stopped working around 120,000 miles. Cost me $23 for a replacement at AutoZone. Mechanically identical to (I think) 89- 93 Mustang, so lots of interchangeable parts.
I love my Lincoln
trey,06/03/2008
I have had my Mark 7 for almost 3 years. Had to replace the water pump the second day I had it. Replaced the height sensor on the right front right rear air bag and compresson. Other than that I have had Mark all across the country from South Dakota to West Virginia and everywhere between. It's going to the grave with me.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4200 rpm
