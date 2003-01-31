Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mark VII Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1990 Lincoln Mark VII Bill Blass
    used

    1990 Lincoln Mark VII Bill Blass

    8,923 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Mark VII searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Mark VII
  4. Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Mark VII

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Mark VII
Overall Consumer Rating
4.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (40%)
Special Edition Series
Mr. Bill,01/31/2003
1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Mark VII
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Mark VII info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings