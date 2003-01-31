Used 1992 Lincoln Mark VII for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 8,923 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Mark VII
Overall Consumer Rating4.65 Reviews
Mr. Bill,01/31/2003
1 owner. Car purchased to own last MarkVII body design before change. Black clear coat Ex.,Mocha Int. BBs handling cast aluminum wheels. Fixed cell phone. This automobile always turns heads. Like new. Kept in garage.
- BMW X3 M 2021