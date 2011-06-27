Used 1990 Lincoln Mark VII Bill Blass Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.5/486.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length202.8 in.
Curb weight3779 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alabaster Clearcoat
  • Sandalwood Pealescent Metallic
  • Regatta Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Pearlescent Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Midnight Black Clearcoat
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Titanium Pearlescent Metallic
  • Medium Driftwood Metallic
